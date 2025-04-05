user
IPL 2025: MS Dhoni to retire after clash against DC? Ex-CSK skipper's parents present at Chepauk

MS Dhoni's parents were spotted at Chepauk during the IPL 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Hrishikesh Damodar
Updated: Apr 5, 2025, 7:12 PM IST

CHENNAI: The MA Chidambaram Stadium erupted with joy as MS Dhoni took the field in yellow for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals. While fans were thrilled to see 'Thala' back in action, the question that once again dominated the internet was whether this would be his last IPL match. 

Speculation began when Dhoni's parents, who typically maintain a low profile and mostly avoid public appearances, were seen in the stands, leading fans to wonder if this could be a farewell for the former Indian captain. Photos shared on CSK's official X account also showed Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, and their daughter, Ziva, posing for the camera.
Viral picture: MS Dhoni's parents at Chepauk Stadium

 
Dhoni is the sixth-highest run-scorer in tournament history with 5,289 runs, averaging 39.17 with a strike rate of over 137, including 24 half-centuries and a best score of 84. In three innings so far in IPL 2025, Dhoni has scored 46 runs at an average of 46.00, with a best score of 30. Over the past few years, Dhoni has taken on a new role as a finisher for CSK, mostly hitting fours and sixes in the last two or three overs. Last season, he handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Also read: IPL 2025: MI coach Jayawardene provides IMPORTANT update on Rohit Sharma's fitness after defeat against LSG

Since retiring from international cricket in 2020, speculation has been rife about whether each upcoming IPL season would be his last. This time is no different. As for the match, DC won the toss and decided to bat first. After losing Jake Fraser-McGurk early, a 54-run partnership between KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel (33 off 20 balls, with four fours and a six) and a 56-run partnership between KL and Sameer Rizvi (20 off 15 balls, with one four and one six) kept DC at a healthy run rate.

KL scored his first half-century in DC colors, scoring 77 off 51 balls, including six fours and three sixes. Tristan Stubbs (24* off 12 balls, with two fours and one six) played a stormy cameo at the end, helping DC finish at 183/6 in 20 overs. Khalil Ahmed (2/25) was the top bowler for CSK. DC needs to defend 184 runs to register their third consecutive win in the tournament. (ANI)

Also read: IPL 2025: RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal speaks on working with head coach Rahul Dravid

