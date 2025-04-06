Coachella 2025: Ed Sheeran, rock band Weezer to perform at Music festival

Read Full Article

Fans of pop star Ed Sheeran and rock band Weezer are in for a musical treat, as both artists have been added to the highly anticipated Coachella 2025 lineup, according to a report by Variety.

However, festival attendees will not get the chance to see both artists on the same weekend. Sheeran and Weezer are set to perform in virtually the same time slot at the same venue, but on different Saturdays, with unusually early start times. Variety stated that Weezer will take the stage in the Mojave tent on April 12 at 3:10 p.m., while Sheeran will perform on April 19 at 3 p.m. The rock band, known for their hit Blue Album, is scheduled for a 45-minute set, whereas Sheeran will have a full hour to perform.

Coachella recently updated its performance schedule on social media, confirming the full lineup, which includes major artists such as Travis Scott, Lady Gaga, Green Day, Ed Sheeran, and Weezer, among others.

The announcement of set times also provided clarity on how the Saturday headliners, Green Day and Travis Scott, will divide their performance slots. Variety reported that Green Day will perform from 9:05 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. PT, followed by a break before Scott takes the stage at midnight.

As per the festival schedule, Lady Gaga is set to perform at 11:10 p.m. on both Fridays, while Post Malone will close out the Sunday night lineup at 10:25 p.m. The festival, spanning two weekends, will begin with Gaga headlining on April 11 and 18. She will be joined by artists such as Missy Elliott, Lisa, FKA Twigs, Glorilla, Benson Boone, The Go-Go’s, and Three 6 Mafia.

Green Day will take the stage on April 12 and 19, with a supporting lineup that includes Charli XCX, Misfits, Anitta, T-Pain, LA Philharmonic, Jimmy Eat World, Alok, and Yo Gabba Gabba! On April 13 and 20, Post Malone will be the main act, following performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Jennie, Shaboozey, and Ty Dolla $ign, among others.

According to Variety, Sheeran’s unexpected addition to the festival lineup is part of a gradual promotional rollout for his upcoming album, Play. While no official release date has been announced, a single titled Azizam has been introduced. Following his Coachella appearance, the Perfect singer will embark on a European tour from late May through August.

