    IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Gulbadin's explosive knock forces super over drama at the Chinnaswamy stadium

    In a thrilling showdown at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Gulbadin Naib's blistering innings of stole the spotlight, turning what seemed like a clear victory for India into a dramatic tie.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 17, 2024, 10:52 PM IST

    In a nail-biting encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan turned into a sensational affair thanks to Gulbadin Naib's explosive batting display. His 23-ball 55* not only electrified the atmosphere but also jolted India into submission. Despite a strong start for India, with a 93-run opening partnership, Afghanistan's late resurgence, led by Gulbadin, turned the tide of the game.

    Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran had laid a solid foundation for Afghanistan, setting up a platform that initially seemed wasted. However, Gulbadin Naib's brilliance with the bat turned the match on its head, leaving the Indian team in disbelief.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2024, 10:54 PM IST
