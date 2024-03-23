Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Imad Wasim reverses retirement decision, returns to international cricket for T20 World Cup

    All-rounder Imad Wasim makes a comeback to international cricket, reversing his retirement decision to join Pakistan's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, following a surge in form.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 8:12 PM IST

    All-rounder Imad Wasim has made a significant turnaround by reversing his international retirement, declaring his availability for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June. After announcing his retirement from international cricket in November 2023, Imad has experienced a resurgence in form, particularly in the T20 format.

    Expressing his decision, Imad stated, "I am delighted to announce my return to Pakistan cricket for the T20I format, aiming to contribute to our journey in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. I am grateful to the PCB for their trust, and I am committed to giving my best for my country."

    Having debuted internationally in 2015, Imad's career witnessed fluctuations despite an auspicious start, including a triumph in the U19 World Cup. During periods of absence from the national team, he found success in various global T20 leagues.

    Imad's standout performances in the recent Pakistan Super League earned him accolades, particularly in the playoffs where he was named Player-of-the-Match in all three games for Islamabad United, culminating in a historic victory. His stellar display included becoming the first player to claim a five-wicket haul in a PSL final.

    Notably absent from ODI matches since 2020 and T20Is since April 2023, Imad's return addresses Pakistan's quest for a balanced T20 side, especially considering the nature of pitches in the upcoming T20 World Cup venues in the West Indies and the USA.

    Pakistan's forthcoming T20 series against New Zealand and the subsequent tour of England serve as preparatory platforms for the team's campaign in the T20 World Cup.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Former SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar nears remarkable milestone of 150 wickets

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 8:12 PM IST
