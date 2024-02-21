Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    From Sachin Tendulkar to Rashid Khan: Cricket stars wish Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma on birth of second child

    Celebrated cricketers, including legends like Sachin Tendulkar and rising stars like Rashid Khan, offer their warm congratulations to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the couple welcomes their second child.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have welcomed their second child, as shared by the actress on her Instagram page. The newborn, a baby boy named Akaay, was born on February 15th. The couple, who already have a three-year-old daughter, Vamika, received a myriad of warm wishes from fellow cricketers, marking the joyous occasion.

    Here are some of the wishes:

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
