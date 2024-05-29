From 2007 to 2024: Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan’s T20 World Cup legacy continues

Explore the enduring legacy of Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan as they prepare to compete in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, continuing their remarkable journey in T20 cricket.

Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan, two cricketing legends, are set to compete in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, continuing their remarkable journey that began in 2007. They are the only players to have featured in every edition of the tournament since its inception, showcasing their enduring talent and resilience in the fast-evolving world of T20 cricket.

Both Rohit and Shakib made memorable starts in the 2007 tournament in South Africa, laying the foundation for their illustrious careers. Sharma, known for his elegant batting and strategic acumen, has been a cornerstone of India’s T20 World Cup campaigns. Over the eight editions, he has amassed 963 runs in 39 matches, averaging 34.39 with a strike rate of 127.88, including nine half-centuries.

Shakib Al Hasan has been equally influential for Bangladesh, excelling as both a batsman and a bowler. He has scored 742 runs in 36 matches, averaging 23.93 with a strike rate of 122.44, including three half-centuries. Shakib is also the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history, with 47 wickets, significantly ahead of second-placed Shahid Afridi, who has 39 wickets in 34 games.

Both players are making significant comebacks for this edition of the T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma returns to the Indian T20I squad after a two-year hiatus and will lead the team, bringing his vast experience and leadership qualities. Shakib, after being sidelined due to an eye injury, made a successful return to the Bangladesh team in May during the bilateral series against Zimbabwe.

India is in Group A for the 2024 T20 World Cup, alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, co-hosts USA, Canada, and Ireland. Bangladesh is in Group D, facing South Africa, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Nepal. Both teams will look to their seasoned veterans, Rohit and Shakib, to guide them through the group stages and into the knockout rounds.

The presence of Rohit Sharma and Shakib Al Hasan in every T20 World Cup is a testament to their enduring talent and resilience. As they prepare for another campaign, their performances will be crucial for their teams and will add another chapter to their storied careers. Their journey from 2007 to 2024 reflects their remarkable consistency and dedication to the sport, inspiring new generations of cricketers and fans alike.

