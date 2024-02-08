Former England captain Alastair Cook predicts another victory for England against India in the 3rd Test

Alastair Cook expresses confidence in England's ability to secure another victory against India in the upcoming third Test, slated for February 15 in Rajkot.

The India vs England five-match Test series stands at 1-1, creating anticipation for the upcoming third Test in Rajkot on February 15. After a surprising 28-run victory for England in the opening game led by Ben Stokes, India made a remarkable comeback, securing a 106-run win in the second Test in Visakhapatnam. Alastair Cook, the former England captain, expresses confidence in the visitors' potential to defeat India once more, emphasizing the competitive nature of the series.

"This India side, you can definitely beat this India side again, there's no doubt about that. This England side can do it. England have gotten close here without any hundreds and a lot of starts, without one person changing the game," Cook remarked to TNT Sports.

Reflecting on the series dynamics, Cook points out that England's performance in the first Test was marked by Ollie Pope's splendid 196 in the second innings. However, the second Test showcased individual brilliance from Indian players like Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill. Jaiswal's 209 and Gill's 104 in India's first innings set a challenging target of 399 for England in the second Test, with Bumrah's stellar 6 for 45 playing a pivotal role in dismantling the England batting lineup.

Cook suggests that India might feel relieved after the second Test, considering the pressure they faced after England's initial victory. He highlights the expectations on the Indian team and believes that the series' competitive nature adds to the intrigue of the upcoming matches.

