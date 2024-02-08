Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's bat sticker sparks buzz with nostalgic Ranchi connection

    As MS Dhoni readies himself for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, a viral image showcasing his practice with a bat adorned with the "Prime Sports" sticker creates excitement. 

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 3:53 PM IST

    In anticipation of his return to the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was spotted honing his skills in the nets, gearing up for the upcoming season. Retired from international cricket since August 2020, Dhoni remains active solely in the IPL. The viral image that caught the attention of fans showcased Dhoni practicing with a bat adorned with the "Prime Sports" sticker. Notably, Prime Sports is a store in Ranchi owned by Dhoni's friend Paramjit Singh.

    Paramjit played a pivotal role in securing Dhoni's first bat sponsorship, a connection highlighted in the 2016 film 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,' which delves into the cricketer's journey.

    While fans speculate about Dhoni's future beyond this season, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan emphasized that only Dhoni could provide insights into whether this would be his final edition.

    "That I do not know. See, as far as the captain is concerned, he will answer you directly. He does not tell us what he is going to do," stated Viswanathan.

    Having undergone knee surgery in early June, Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation and is expected to be match-fit well before IPL 2024.

    "He is doing well now. He has started his rehab. He started working in the gym. And, probably in another 10 days, he'll start working in the nets also," confirmed Viswanathan.

    CSK made significant moves during the Players Auction in Dubai on December 19, aiming to retain their IPL title. The team secured six players, with New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell emerging as the most expensive buy at Rs 14 crore. CSK surprised many by acquiring uncapped Indian batter Sameer Rizvi for Rs 8.4 crore, and also re-signed India all-rounder Shardul Thakur after his release from KKR.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 3:53 PM IST
