Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Chris Gayle to captain Telangana Tigers in the star-studded Indian Veteran Premier League's inaugural season

    Get ready for cricket nostalgia as legends like Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, and Suresh Raina gear up for the inaugural Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) starting on February 23.

    cricket Chris Gayle to captain Telangana Tigers in the star-studded Indian Veteran Premier League's inaugural season osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    Chris Gayle is poised to lead the Telangana Tigers in the upcoming Indian Veteran Premier League's inaugural season, commencing on February 23. The tournament features prominent teams such as VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. Each team is set to include four to five renowned players from around the world.

    Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and overseen by 100 Sports, the cricket community will witness the participation of cricket legends like Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Rajat Bhatia, Chris Gayle, Munaf Patel, Praveen Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Herschelle Gibbs, and more during the competition.

    The inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL) is scheduled to kick off on February 23, with all matches taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun. The grand finale is set to be held on March 3.

    Also read: Upcoming pace sensation Naman Tiwari credits Jasprit Bumrah's wisdom for U-19 World Cup 2024 success

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Young and upcoming pacer Naman Tiwari credits Jasprit Bumrah's wisdom as key to U19 World Cup success osf

    Upcoming pace sensation Naman Tiwari credits Jasprit Bumrah's wisdom for U-19 World Cup 2024 success

    cricket SHOCKING! 'Would have been better if Jadeja was not a cricketer': Father reveals strained relationship osf

    SHOCKING! 'Would have been better if Jadeja was not a cricketer': Father reveals strained relationship

    cricket 'Shared false information': AB de Villiers' U-turn after Virat Kohli-Anushka expecting 2nd child comment

    'Shared false information': AB de Villiers' U-turn after Virat Kohli-Anushka expecting 2nd child comment

    Etihad announced as official sponsor of CSK; video of Dhoni's iconic No.7 jersey unveiling goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Etihad announced as official sponsor of CSK; video of Dhoni's iconic No.7 jersey unveiling goes viral (WATCH)

    BREAKING Australia beat Pakistan by 1 wicket to secure U-19 World Cup final showdown against India snt

    U-19 World Cup 2024: Australia to face India in final after nail-biting 1 wicket win over Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    Dil jeet liya RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary after PM Modi announces Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh gcw

    'Dil jeet liya...': RLD leader after PM Modi announces Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh

    Bengaluru Metro: Service along Purple Line will be partially suspended for two hours on 11th Feb; Read more vkp

    Bengaluru Metro: Service along Purple Line will be partially suspended for two hours on 11th Feb; Read more

    Bharat Ratna awarded these five personalities this year AJR

    Bharat Ratna awarded these five personalities this year

    Why is Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam' banned in Kuwait? RKK

    Why is Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam' banned in Kuwait?

    From Rao to Pranab: 10 Bharat Ratna awarded in Modi's tenure anr

    From Rao to Pranab: 10 Bharat Ratna awarded in Modi's tenure

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon