Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Young and upcoming pacer Naman Tiwari credits Jasprit Bumrah's wisdom as key to U19 World Cup success

    Naman Tiwari, the rising left-arm pace sensation in the U19 World Cup, attributes his success to the valuable insights gained from Jasprit Bumrah at the National Cricket Academy.

    cricket Young and upcoming pacer Naman Tiwari credits Jasprit Bumrah's wisdom as key to U19 World Cup success osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

    U19 pace bowler Naman Tiwari attributes his improved skills to the valuable advice received from Jasprit Bumrah during their interactions at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The 18-year-old left-arm pacer, who has been making waves in the U19 World Cup in South Africa, expressed his aspiration to bowl the fastest ball globally. Drawing inspiration from iconic bowlers like Bumrah, Shoaib Akhtar, Dale Steyn, and Mitchell Starc, Naman emphasises the importance of continuous learning.

    Initially aspiring to be a batsman, Naman shifted his focus to bowling due to limited opportunities. Despite pressure to prioritise academics from his middle-class background, his dedication to cricket prevailed. Naman's ultimate goal is to become a formidable fast bowler and represent India in Test cricket.

    Acknowledging the team's impressive performance in the U19 World Cup, Naman emphasises the collective effort that has brought them to the final. He expresses his happiness with the team's spirit, particularly in the semifinals against South Africa, and looks forward to maintaining momentum in the upcoming final. Naman appreciates all formats of the game but finds Test cricket the most challenging, aspiring to establish himself as a successful Test cricketer in the future.

    Aslo Read: SHOCKING! 'Would have been better if Jadeja was not a cricketer': Father reveals strained relationship

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket SHOCKING! 'Would have been better if Jadeja was not a cricketer': Father reveals strained relationship osf

    SHOCKING! 'Would have been better if Jadeja was not a cricketer': Father reveals strained relationship

    cricket 'Shared false information': AB de Villiers' U-turn after Virat Kohli-Anushka expecting 2nd child comment

    'Shared false information': AB de Villiers' U-turn after Virat Kohli-Anushka expecting 2nd child comment

    Etihad announced as official sponsor of CSK; video of Dhoni's iconic No.7 jersey unveiling goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Etihad announced as official sponsor of CSK; video of Dhoni's iconic No.7 jersey unveiling goes viral (WATCH)

    BREAKING Australia beat Pakistan by 1 wicket to secure U-19 World Cup final showdown against India snt

    U-19 World Cup 2024: Australia to face India in final after nail-biting 1 wicket win over Pakistan

    cricket Former England captain Alastair Cook predicts another victory for England against India in the 3rd Test osf

    Former England captain Alastair Cook predicts another victory for England against India in the 3rd Test

    Recent Stories

    Google Bard becomes gemini here is how you can access subscription based AI chatbot gcw

    Google Bard becomes ‘Gemini’; Here's how you can access subscription-based AI chatbot

    Late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna

    BREAKING: Late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna

    Abhishek Ghosalkar murder case: Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis reacts amid resignation demands AJR

    Abhishek Ghosalkar murder case: Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis reacts amid resignation demands

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share pregnancy post, couple expecting first child RKK

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal share pregnancy post, expecting first child

    Bengaluru: Women resort to shoe fight for sliding BMTC bus window (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Women resort to shoe fight for sliding BMTC bus window (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon