Caught on camera: Pakistan's Babar Azam trolled for scolding fans in Cardiff; WATCH viral video

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam faced an overwhelming crowd of fans in Cardiff ahead of the third T20I against England. A video on social media shows Azam asking fans for space as he navigated the crowd with security personnel. Meanwhile, Pakistan aims to level the series in this crucial match.

The Lahore-born star, dressed in a white t-shirt and cream-coloured trousers, has a significant fan following. However, Babar appeared irked as he was busy and fans continued to pester him, prompting him to ask them to give him some room.

Babar Azam and team aim to level the series in must-win clash against England

Meanwhile, the Men in Green are looking to level the series in the third T20I against England in Cardiff on Tuesday after losing the second match in Birmingham by 23 runs. England will be without their regular captain Jos Buttler, who is on paternity leave as he and his partner expect their third child.

In the second T20I in Birmingham, Buttler led from the front with a 51-ball 84, propelling England to a total of 183 in 20 overs. The English bowlers then collectively took wickets, with Reece Topley taking three, to bowl Pakistan out for 160 in 19.2 overs.

