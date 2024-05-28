Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Caught on camera: Pakistan's Babar Azam trolled for scolding fans in Cardiff; WATCH viral video

    Pakistan's captain Babar Azam faced an overwhelming crowd of fans in Cardiff ahead of the third T20I against England. A video on social media shows Azam asking fans for space as he navigated the crowd with security personnel. Meanwhile, Pakistan aims to level the series in this crucial match.

    cricket Caught on camera: Pakistan's Babar Azam trolled for scolding fans in Cardiff; WATCH viral video osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 28, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    Pakistan's white-ball skipper Babar Azam found himself unimpressed as fans swarmed him for selfies in Cardiff ahead of the third T20I in the four-game series against England. A video circulating on social media shows the right-handed batter scolding fans and requesting some space instead of being mobbed. Security officials were present with him during the incident.

    The Lahore-born star, dressed in a white t-shirt and cream-coloured trousers, has a significant fan following. However, Babar appeared irked as he was busy and fans continued to pester him, prompting him to ask them to give him some room.

    Babar Azam and team aim to level the series in wust-win clash against England

    Meanwhile, the Men in Green are looking to level the series in the third T20I against England in Cardiff on Tuesday after losing the second match in Birmingham by 23 runs. England will be without their regular captain Jos Buttler, who is on paternity leave as he and his partner expect their third child.

    In the second T20I in Birmingham, Buttler led from the front with a 51-ball 84, propelling England to a total of 183 in 20 overs. The English bowlers then collectively took wickets, with Reece Topley taking three, to bowl Pakistan out for 160 in 19.2 overs.

    Here are some of the twitter reactions: 

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 2:34 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tendulkar Dhoni PM Modi Amit Shah among names used by 'fake' applicants for India head coach position snt

    Tendulkar, Dhoni, PM Modi, Amit Shah among names used by 'fake' applicants for India head coach position

    Cricket Throwback: When Ravi Shastri chase Pakistani player Javed Miandad with shoe - The untold story the 1987 clash osf

    Throwback: When Ravi Shastri chased Pakistani player Javed Miandad with shoe - The untold story the 1987 clash

    Cricket Former Australian cricketer Joe Burns to represent Italy in tribute to late brother, wearing number 85 osf

    Former Australian cricketer Joe Burns to represent Italy in tribute to late brother, wearing number 85

    cricket Mitchell Starc contemplates quitting ODIs to play more franchise cricket osf

    Mitchell Starc contemplates quitting ODIs to play more franchise cricket

    Deadline for team India head coach role application ends; BCCI, Gambhir remain mum snt

    Deadline for team India head coach role application ends; BCCI, Gambhir remain mum

    Recent Stories

    Craving for a monsoon ride from Bengaluru? 'Scotland of India', Kodagu is calling you: see 8 captivating PICS vkp

    Craving for a monsoon ride from Bengaluru? 'Scotland of India', Kodagu is calling you: see 8 captivating PICS

    India offers $1 million relief aid to Papua New Guinea after devastating landslide anr

    India offers $1 million relief aid to Papua New Guinea after devastating landslide

    We will keep working to fulfill his vision...', PM Narendra Modi remembers NTR on his 101st birth anniversary ATG

    'We will keep working to fulfill his vision...', PM Narendra Modi remembers NTR on his 101st birth anniversary

    WhatsApp update: You can now share longer voice notes as status updates; check how it works gcw

    WhatsApp update: You can now share longer voice notes as status updates; check how it works

    Radhika Merchant: Net worth, education of would be Ambani bahu ATG

    Radhika Merchant: Net worth, education of would be Ambani bahu

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon