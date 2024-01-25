BREAKING: Virat Kohli named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023

Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli adds another accolade to his illustrious career by securing the title of ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2023.

Virat Kohli has secured an unprecedented fourth ICC Cricketer of the Year award, surpassing AB de Villiers' previous record of three. His stellar 2023 included a remarkable comeback and a standout performance at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, where he set a new record for the most runs in a single men’s Cricket World Cup edition, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's 2003 record.

In the World Cup, Kohli consistently delivered, scoring at least a half-century in nine out of eleven innings and amassing an astonishing 765 runs. His tournament average of 95.62, a strike rate of 90.31, and three centuries, including one in the semi-final against New Zealand, were pivotal in India's journey to the final.

Across all formats in 2023, Kohli showcased a remarkable resurgence, accumulating 2,048 runs in 36 international innings. As the top run-scorer in the ICC ODI World Cup, he earned the Player of the Tournament title despite India's final loss. Kohli's outstanding form included eight centuries, surpassing Shubman Gill as the leading centurion in 2023, with both players exceeding 2,000 runs in international cricket.

A significant milestone saw Kohli surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI centuries during the World Cup, becoming the first player to achieve 50 centuries in 50-over cricket.

