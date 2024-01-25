Australian skipper Pat Cummins crowned ICC Cricketer of the Year 2023

Pat Cummins is awarded the esteemed title of ICC Cricketer of the Year, recognising his exceptional contributions in the year 2023.

Cummins played a pivotal role in leading Australia to victory in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 and captained the team to their sixth ICC ODI World Cup triumph. Beyond his impactful leadership, the right-arm pacer showcased exceptional performance on the field, claiming 59 wickets in 32 international innings and contributing with the bat by scoring 422 runs during the remarkable cricketing year.

