Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Australian skipper Pat Cummins crowned ICC Cricketer of the Year 2023

    Pat Cummins is awarded the esteemed title of ICC Cricketer of the Year, recognising his exceptional contributions in the year 2023.

    Cricket Australian skipper Pat Cummins crowned ICC Cricketer of the Year 2023 osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

    Pat Cummins is honoured with the prestigious title of ICC Cricketer of the Year, underscoring his outstanding contributions to the sport. Congratulations to Pat Cummins on this well-deserved recognition.

    Cummins played a pivotal role in leading Australia to victory in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 and captained the team to their sixth ICC ODI World Cup triumph. Beyond his impactful leadership, the right-arm pacer showcased exceptional performance on the field, claiming 59 wickets in 32 international innings and contributing with the bat by scoring 422 runs during the remarkable cricketing year.

    Also Read: BREAKING: Virat Kohli named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 6:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket BREAKING: Virat Kohli named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 osf

    BREAKING: Virat Kohli named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023

    cricket 1210 runs in 13 matches: Australia's Usman Khawaja named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2023 osf

    1210 runs in 13 matches: Australia's Usman Khawaja named ICC Test Cricketer of the Year 2023

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Video of fan breaching security to touch Rohit Sharma's feet goes viral (WATCH) snt

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Video of fan breaching security to touch Rohit Sharma's feet goes viral (WATCH)

    cricket Captain Ben Stokes' heartfelt gesture: Autograph session with ball boy at tea break osf

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: England skipper Ben Stokes' gesture of giving autograph to ball boy goes viral

    cricket India vs England, 1st Test: Ashwin-Jadeja duo make history, surpass Kumble-Harbhajan's record osf

    India vs England, 1st Test: Ashwin-Jadeja duo make history, surpass Kumble-Harbhajan's record

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: 'No injustice or humiliation to Jagadish Shettar in Congress party,' says CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka: 'No injustice or humiliation to Jagadish Shettar in Congress party,' says CM Siddaramaiah

    Football After Julian Alvarez, now Man City secures Argentinian youngster Claudio Echeverri from River Plater osf

    After Julian Alvarez, now Man City secures Argentinian youngster Claudio Echeverri from River Plater

    China beats US; develops Smart Shell weapon system, claims it can hit targets with precision at Mach 7 speed avv

    China beats US; develops Smart Shell weapon system, claims it can hit targets with precision at Mach 7 speed

    French President Emmanuel Macron visits Amber Fort in Jaipur ahead of talks, roadshow with PM Modi AJR

    French President Emmanuel Macron visits Amber Fort in Jaipur ahead of talks, roadshow with PM Modi

    'Fighter' screening: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Saba Azad and others attend in style RKK

    'Fighter' screening: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Saba Azad and others attend in style

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon