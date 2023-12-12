BCCI's 21st apex council meeting scheduled for December 18; Cricket updates and discussions await

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is gearing up for its 21st Apex Council Meeting on December 18, with key agenda items ranging from confirming previous meeting minutes to discussing sponsorship for BCCI matches and addressing updates on video equipment for domestic matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to convene its 21st Apex Council Meeting on December 18. The venue and specific time for the meeting are yet to be disclosed by the BCCI. The meeting's agenda includes the confirmation of minutes from the 20th Apex Council Meeting, discussions on sponsorship for BCCI matches, updates on appointing a service provider for video equipment covering domestic matches, and the consideration of any other business deemed necessary by the Chairperson.

The ODI World Cup 2023 recently held in India witnessed remarkable performances and the breaking of numerous records. Notably, the tournament drew a total of 1,250,307 spectators across the 48 games, surpassing the previous record set during the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with 1,016,420 spectators.

India showcased an outstanding performance throughout the prestigious tournament, maintaining a commendable 10-match winning streak. However, the team fell short of victory in the final match against Australia.

The preceding Apex Council meeting occurred on July 7 in Mumbai, where various topics were discussed, including the introduction of the Impact Player concept in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

