    Australia clinches series whitewash with quick 87-run chase against West Indies in the 3rd ODI

    In a display of sheer dominance, Australia sealed a comprehensive whitewash against the West Indies in the One Day International (ODI) series.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

    In 3rd and final ODI match against the West Indies, Australia successfully chased down a target of 87 runs in a mere 6.5 overs, showcasing their dominance in ODI cricket. The World Champions secured an emphatic 8-wicket victory in the series finale, completing a clean sweep over the Windies. This win marked Australia's 12th consecutive ODI victory and coincided with their 1000th ODI, making it the shortest completed ODI in Australia.

    Josh Inglis played a pivotal role in Australia's chase, displaying exceptional stroke play and contributing to a solid start. Partnering with Jake Fraser-McGurk, they achieved a fifty-run partnership in the fourth over. Fraser-McGurk's aggressive innings of 41 off 18 balls included five boundaries and three maximums before his dismissal in the fifth over. Despite a brief stay for Aaron Hardie, Inglis and skipper Steve Smith remained unbeaten, guiding Australia to victory in just 6.5 overs with eight wickets in hand.

    In the earlier innings, West Indies, batting first, faced early setbacks with the loss of Kjorn Ottley (8). Alick Athanaze and Keacy Carty initiated a recovery with a 25-run partnership, but Carty's dismissal in the 11th over triggered a sequence of quick wickets. Skipper Shai Hope (4) and debutant Teddy Bishop (0) fell in succession, and Roston Chase, while looking promising, was caught in the deep on 32.

    Following Athanaze's departure, West Indies suffered a collapse, and the lower-order batsmen failed to contribute significantly. Chase managed only 12 runs before falling, and Australia's bowlers, particularly standout performer Xavier Bartlett with four wickets, bundled West Indies out for 86 in 24.1 overs. Lance Morris and Adam Zampa also claimed two wickets each. Australia's batters then efficiently chased down the modest target, completing the whitewash in just 6.5 overs.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
