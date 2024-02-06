Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Musheer Khan draws inspiration from Sarfaraz's winning mindset in U-19 World Cup dominance

    Musheer Khan, leading the run-scoring charts in India's U-19 World Cup campaign, attributes his success to emulating the batting style and winning mentality of his elder brother, Sarfaraz Khan.

    cricket Musheer Khan draws inspiration from Sarfaraz's winning mindset in U-19 World Cup dominance osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    Musheer Khan has wisely emulated his accomplished elder brother Sarfaraz in all aspects related to cricket. From adopting Sarfaraz's batting style to embracing his winning mindset, Musheer has incorporated valuable lessons from his brother into various facets of the game. The results have been evident. In India's commanding performance in the U-19 World Cup, Musheer has emerged as a standout performer, topping the run-scoring charts with an impressive 334 runs in five games.

    "I have learned a great deal from Sarfaraz – from his batting technique to his relentless focus on winning games for his team and constructing innings," he shared with the ICC, referring to his brother's recent inclusion in the India squad for the second Test against England.

    "Even during his bid to join the Indian team, his emphasis was always on scoring runs and following the process, not fixating on the outcome. My focus, too, centers on the process."

    "He advised me (before the U19 World Cup) that there is no greater honor than representing India. He encouraged me to relish my time on the field and emphasized that whenever I get an opportunity – be it with the bat or ball – I must elevate the team in any situation and secure victory."

    "He told me to play with all my heart because I am representing the country."

    The standout player in India's U-19 World Cup campaign in South Africa, Musheer, asserted on Monday that his satisfaction hinges on the team lifting the winners' trophy, prioritizing team success over personal accomplishments.

    As defending champions, India is set to face hosts South Africa in the semifinal on Tuesday.

    Having scored two centuries against Ireland and New Zealand, Musheer is the only player in the tournament with more than one ton to his name.

    "I am content with my performances, but my satisfaction won't come until we win the World Cup," Musheer remarked in an interview with ICC.

    "As for being the highest run-scorer, I prefer not to dwell on it. Since the commencement of the tournament, our sole focus has been on winning the World Cup, and that remains our primary goal. I simply aim to contribute to the team's success and accept the results as they unfold."

    Also Read: Fabian Allen mugged at gunpoint in Johannesburg on the sidelines of SA20

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Fabian Allen mugged at gunpoint in Johannesburg on the sidelines of SA20 osf

    Fabian Allen mugged at gunpoint in Johannesburg on the sidelines of SA20

    cricket Rahul Dravid Stresses Ishan Kishan Must Resume Playing to Be Considered for National Selection osf

    Rahul Dravid stresses Ishan Kishan must resume playing to be considered for National Selection

    cricket India climbs to second place in WTC rankings after dominant victory against England osf

    India climbs to second place in WTC rankings after dominant victory against England

    cricket 'Hope he...': Rohit Sharma's big statement on Jasprit Bumrah after India level series against England in Vizag osf

    'Hope he...': Rohit Sharma's big statement on Jasprit Bumrah after India level series against England in Vizag

    cricket IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India levels the series with a convincing 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam osf

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India levels the series with a convincing 106-run victory in Visakhapatnam

    Recent Stories

    BSF seizes trained falcon with GPS along Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer; training costs estimated at Rs 15 lakh snt

    BSF seizes trained falcon with GPS along Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer; training costs estimated at Rs 15 lakh

    Anjali Arora IGNORES question on Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss 17 win; chooses to stay silent [Video] ATG

    Anjali Arora IGNORES question on Munawar Faruqui's Bigg Boss 17 win; chooses to stay silent [Video]

    King Charles diagnosed with Cancer A look at messages of support from world leaders gcw

    King Charles diagnosed with Cancer; A look at messages of support from world leaders

    Demon Slayer To the Hashira Training When and where to watch in India RBA

    ‘Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training’: When and where to watch in India

    Karnataka's claim that Centre withheld grants is politically motivated: Nirmala Sitharaman

    Karnataka's claim that Centre withheld grants is politically motivated: Nirmala Sitharaman

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon