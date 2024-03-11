Australia claims second spot in WTC standings with 2-0 series victory over New Zealand

Australia secures the second position in the World Test Championship rankings after a commanding 2-0 series victory against New Zealand.

After securing a decisive 2-0 series triumph over their Trans-Tasman rivals in Christchurch, Australia has ascended to the second position in the World Test Championship (WTC) rankings. The victory in the second Test earned Australia 12 crucial points in their pursuit of defending the World Test Championship mace.

Australia's percentage points have surged from 59.09 to 62.50 following their impressive performance in 12 matches. Meanwhile, New Zealand has slipped from 60 percentage points to 50, landing them in the third position on the WTC table after six games. India maintains its lead in the rankings with a percentage of 68.51 after winning six out of nine matches.

Cummins praises team's fearless approach and singles out Carey for series-clinching performance

Pat Cummins, Australia's captain, lauded the team's fearless attitude and highlighted wicketkeeper Alex Carey's pivotal role in securing the series victory. Cummins praised Carey's unbeaten 98, emphasizing that the story of the rubber was defined by a player stepping up when needed.

In the thrilling second Test against New Zealand, an exceptional effort from Alex Carey, complemented by Mitchell Marsh's 80 and Pat Cummins' late heroics, propelled Australia to victory. The 61-run partnership between Cummins and Carey ultimately sealed the series win after Australia's previous triumph in the first Test in Wellington.

Reflecting on the match, Cummins acknowledged the importance of a busy batting approach to keep the run rate ticking over. He highlighted the significance of the 92-run first-innings lead over New Zealand in contributing to Australia's success in the closely contested encounter.

Cummins stated, "I think the story of this series was in key moments, one guy stood up, and we didn't necessarily play complete games, but you know, someone stood up and made themselves a match-winner. (We) keep finding ways to win. It's a pretty awesome squad."

