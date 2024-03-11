Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    16 years of Virat Kohli: RCB's tribute to King Kohli ahead of IPL 2024 wins hearts; WATCH tribute

    Watch as RCB pays a touching tribute to cricket legend Virat Kohli, commemorating his 16-year journey ahead of IPL 2024.

    cricket 16 years of Virat Kohli: RCB's tribute to King Kohli ahead of IPL 2024 wins hearts; WATCH tribute osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

    In a remarkable celebration of cricket excellence, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pays a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Virat Kohli, marking an illustrious 16-year journey as King Kohli. This touching homage, skillfully crafted ahead of the IPL 2024 season, has not only resonated with the cricket fraternity but has also captured the hearts of fans worldwide. Join us in witnessing this special tribute to a cricket icon – WATCH as RCB commemorates 16 years of Virat Kohli's unparalleled contribution to the sport.

    The MA Chidambaram Stadium will witness the commencement of IPL 2024 as defending champions Chennai Super Kings host Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22.

    The IPL recently unveiled a partial schedule covering the first 21 matches from March 22 to April 7, with the final expected on May 26. A brief five-day gap separates the IPL final and the opening match of the men's T20 World Cup scheduled for June 1 in the USA and the Caribbean.

    The subsequent half of the tournament schedule will be finalized after the Election Commission of India discloses the dates for the national elections, anticipated to occur in April and May.

    IPL 2024 Schedule - March 22 to April 7:

    March 22: CSK vs RCB in Chennai
    March 23: PBKS vs DC in Mohali; KKR vs SRH in Kolkata
    March 24: RR vs LSG in Jaipur; GT vs MI in Ahmedabad
    March 25: RCB vs PBKS in Bengaluru
    March 26: CSK vs GT in Chennai
    March 27: SRH vs MI in Hyderabad
    March 28: RR vs DC in Jaipur
    March 29: RCB vs KKR in Bengaluru
    March 30: LSG vs PBKS in Lucknow
    March 31: GT vs SRH in Ahmedabad; DC vs CSK in Visakhapatnam
    April 1: MI vs RR in Mumbai
    April 2: RCB vs LSG in Bengaluru
    April 3: DC vs KKR in Visakhapatnam
    April 4: GT vs PBKS in Ahmedabad
    April 5: SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad
    April 6: RR vs RCB in Jaipur
    April 7: MI vs DC in Mumbai; LSG vs GT in Lucknow

    The inaugural match kicks off at 8 pm IST, with subsequent games adhering to the standard schedule: 7.30 pm IST for evening matches and, on days featuring double-headers, 3.30 pm IST for the early game.

    The initial schedule includes four double-headers, with two on the opening weekend. On March 23, Punjab Kings will play a day match against Delhi Capitals at home, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.

    March 24 sees Rajasthan Royals in their first game against Lucknow Super Giants, while Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, commence their journey with an away fixture against Gujarat Titans, his former team. Notably, for the fourth time in six editions, the season opener will not feature both finalists from the previous season, with last year's runners-up Titans beginning their campaign two days later.

    In the initial set of games, two teams, Punjab Kings and Titans, face back-to-back matches with just a day's break. After their first match at home on March 23, Punjab Kings will travel to Bengaluru to play RCB on March 25. Titans, led by Shubman Gill after Hardik's move to Mumbai Indians, will swiftly travel to Chennai a day after their tournament opener on March 24 to face CSK on March 26.

    Also Read: Nuwan Thushara's sensational T20I hat-trick against Bangladesh elevates excitement for Mumbai Indians fans

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Cancel IPL matches in Bengaluru': Netizens outcry amid severe water crisis in city vkp

    'Cancel IPL matches in Bengaluru': Netizens outcry amid severe water crisis in city

    cricket Nuwan Thushara's sensational T20I Hat-trick against Bangladesh elevates excitement for Mumbai Indians fans osf

    Nuwan Thushara's sensational T20I hat-trick against Bangladesh elevates excitement for Mumbai Indians fans

    cricket India vs England, 5th Test: Shoaib Bashir secures milestone with two five wicket haul at the age of 21 osf

    India vs England, 5th Test: Shoaib Bashir secures milestone with two five wicket haul at the age of 21

    cricket BCCI reveals why Jasprit Bumrah led India instead of Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of 5th Test against England osf

    BCCI reveals why Jasprit Bumrah led India instead of Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of 5th Test against England

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India clinches series 4-1 with dominant win over England in Dharamsala osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India clinches series 4-1 with dominant win over England in Dharamsala

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Pookode Veterinary University employees fail to receive salary amid financial crisis anr

    Kerala: Pookode Veterinary University employees fail to receive salary amid financial crisis

    Karnataka government bans coloured cotton candy in state, no ban on Gobi Manchurian vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka govt bans coloured cotton candy in state, no ban on Gobi Manchurian

    Happy Ramadan 2024: 9 Important verses from the Quran RBA

    Happy Ramadan 2024: 9 Important verses from the Quran

    Israel Palestine war: Why Google fired an employee after official event in New York? AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: Why Google fired an employee after official event in New York?

    Ramadan 2024 Timetable: Know Ramzan Sehri, fasting schedule, Iftar timings for main cities in India RBA

    Ramadan 2024 Timetable: Know Ramzan Sehri, fasting schedule, Iftar timings for main cities in India

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon