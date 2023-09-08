Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan match gets reserve day amid weather concerns

    The India vs Pakistan Super Four clash in the Asia Cup will now feature a reserve day, alongside the final, to accommodate potential weather disruptions. The decision, announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), comes in response to the persistent rain challenges faced during the tournament. 

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match Gets Reserve Day Amid Weather Concerns osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 2:23 PM IST

    The India vs Pakistan Super Four clash in the Asia Cup now includes a reserve day, a departure from the previous playing conditions that only allocated a reserve day for the final match scheduled for September 17. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced a reserve day for the India vs Pakistan Super Four encounter set for September 10, making it the sole match, besides the final, to feature this provision. In light of these changes, the PCB has advised spectators to retain their tickets in case the reserve day becomes necessary.

    For both matches where a reserve day has been designated, organizers will strive to complete the game on the originally scheduled day, even if it entails shortening the duration of the contest. If the reserve day is activated, the match duration will mirror that of the last ball bowled on day one.

    Notably, rain disrupted the initial India vs Pakistan clash in Pallekele during this Asia Cup, resulting in a washout. Subsequently, rain also made an appearance during India's initial encounter against Nepal at the same venue. However, it was less persistent on that occasion, allowing India to chase a target in a 23-over contest, which they successfully accomplished to advance to the Super Four stage.

    Considering the lingering threat of rain in Colombo for the upcoming week, the PCB, serving as the official tournament hosts, initially contemplated relocating the Colombo matches to Hambantota. Ultimately, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) communicated to stakeholders that the matches would proceed as originally scheduled in Colombo.

    While the PCB reluctantly consented to this decision, they did express their reservations by sending a letter to ACC President Jay Shah, citing concerns over the decision-making process.

    As the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday also faces a potential rain threat, with a substantial 90% chance of precipitation, there is hope for the return of India's premier bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah, who had recently recovered from a persistent back injury, has yet to bowl in an ODI ahead of the upcoming World Cup next month. He did make his ODI comeback in the recent Pakistan game but was unable to take the field as rain prevented Pakistan from beginning their innings.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah's return adds firepower to Indian side ahead of the Super 4 showdown against Pakistan

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 2:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah's return adds firepower to Indian side ahead of the Super 4 showdown against Pakistan osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah's return adds firepower to Indian side ahead of the Super 4 showdown against Pakistan

    Surprising golf duo in US: MS Dhoni tees off with former President Donald Trump; video goes viral - WATCH snt

    Surprising golf duo in US: MS Dhoni tees off with former President Donald Trump; video goes viral - WATCH

    Entertainment Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh's heartfelt tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and 'Jawan' osf

    Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh's heartfelt tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and 'Jawan'

    ODI World Cup 2023: What Suryakumar Yadav can do, even Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can't - Harbhajan Singh snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: What Suryakumar Yadav can do, even Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can't - Harbhajan Singh

    Cricket India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul gears up for comeback as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma skip practice session osf

    India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul gears up for comeback as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma skip practice session

    Recent Stories

    Puthuppally byelection result 2023: 'Victory of my father...' UDF's Chandy Oommen responds to media rkn

    Puthuppally byelection result 2023: 'Victory of my father...' UDF's Chandy Oommen responds to media

    Cricket Happy Birthday Shubman Gill: 7 quotes by India's star batter osf

    Happy Birthday Shubman Gill: 7 quotes by India's star batter

    Huawei Mate X5 with 7 85 inch foldable display 50MP triple rear camera launched check details gcw

    Huawei Mate X5 with 7.85-inch foldable display, 50MP triple rear camera launched

    Mars to Pluto: 8 places that has water other than Earth ATG

    Mars to Pluto: 8 places that has water other than Earth

    Pushpa 2: The Rule: Srivalli, Rashmika Mandanna share exclusive still from movie's set ADC

    Pushpa 2: The Rule: Srivalli, Rashmika Mandanna share exclusive still from movie's set

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon