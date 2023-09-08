Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah's return adds firepower to Indian side ahead of the Super 4 showdown against Pakistan

    Jasprit Bumrah rejoins the Indian cricket team in preparation for a high-stakes Super 4 match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. After a brief absence to celebrate the birth of his child, Bumrah's comeback bolsters the team's lineup. 

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah's return adds firepower to Indian side ahead of the Super 4 showdown against Pakistan osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah has made a triumphant return to the Indian cricket team after briefly stepping away from his Asia Cup commitments to celebrate the birth of his first child. Arriving in Colombo early on Friday, Bumrah's comeback comes just in the nick of time for India's inaugural Super 4 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan scheduled for Sunday.

    Following India's initial match against Pakistan on September 2, Bumrah had promptly left Sri Lanka, rendering him unavailable for the team's subsequent league encounter against Nepal on September 4. Nevertheless, his reintegration into the squad aligns perfectly with India's first Super 4 fixture.

    On Friday evening, Bumrah will rejoin his teammates for a practice session at the R Premadasa Stadium. Given the anticipation of wet weather, the Indian squad may be constrained to practicing indoors, as they did on Thursday, unless the weather conditions improve later in the evening, in line with recent patterns. Fortunately, there has been no rain reported in Colombo since the morning on Friday (at the time of this update), offering hope for a productive net session in the evening.

    Also Read: India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul gears up for comeback as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma skip practice session

    Regrettably, the weather forecast for the upcoming week does not seem promising, with Colombo, the capital city, anticipating heavy rainfall. Sunday, the day of the highly-awaited India-Pakistan encounter, has a staggering 90 percent chance of rain, posing potential disruptions to the match. Similarly, on Saturday, during Sri Lanka's second Super 4 match against Bangladesh, an 85 percent chance of precipitation looms large. Weather conditions are poised to exert a significant influence as the championship approaches its crucial stages.

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Surprising golf duo in US: MS Dhoni tees off with former President Donald Trump; video goes viral - WATCH snt

    Surprising golf duo in US: MS Dhoni tees off with former President Donald Trump; video goes viral - WATCH

    Entertainment Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh's heartfelt tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and 'Jawan' osf

    Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh's heartfelt tribute to Shah Rukh Khan and 'Jawan'

    ODI World Cup 2023: What Suryakumar Yadav can do, even Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can't - Harbhajan Singh snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: What Suryakumar Yadav can do, even Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can't - Harbhajan Singh

    Cricket India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul gears up for comeback as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma skip practice session osf

    India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul gears up for comeback as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma skip practice session

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir issues warning against India's potential selection mistake osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir issues warning against India's potential selection mistake

    Recent Stories

    G20 special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu: Who's in and who's out? AJR

    G20 special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu: Who's in and who's out?

    Jawan Sangay Tsheltrim remembers Shah Rukh Khans kind, humble reaction when he first met superstar; know details ADC

    Jawan: Sangay Tsheltrim remembers Shah Rukh Khan’s kind reaction when he first met superstar; know details

    7 thriller movies to watch on Netflix RBA EAI

    7 thriller movies to watch on Netflix

    Biryani to Butter Chicken 7 Indian dishes for perfect weekend dinner gcw eai

    Biryani to Butter Chicken: 7 Indian dishes for perfect weekend dinner

    G20 Summit 2023: Complete list of leaders attending meet and those opting out AJR

    G20 Summit 2023: Complete list of leaders attending meet and those opting out

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon