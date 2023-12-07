Afghanistan confirms UAE Tour: Three-match T20I series and warmup matches

Afghanistan is set to tour the United Arab Emirates for a three-match T20I series and two 50-over warmup matches, as confirmed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). The matches will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, starting with two 50-over warmup games on December 25th and 27th, followed by the T20Is commencing on December 29th in Sharjah. This marks Afghanistan's second tour of the UAE in 2023, with a previous series win of 2-1 in Abu Dhabi in February. The ongoing series is part of the annual mutual cooperation agreement between Afghanistan and the Emirates Cricket Boards.

CEO Naseeb Khan expressed optimism, citing the positive experience from the inaugural UAE Series earlier in the year. The tour sets the stage for an action-packed 2024 season for the AfghanAtalan squad, with a focus on T20 cricket. The Emirates Cricket Board welcomes the Afghanistan team, anticipating competitive matches and highlighting Afghanistan's impressive performance in the ODI World Cup. The series serves as Afghanistan's last engagement for 2023, paving the way for a dynamic 2024, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June.

"Our collaboration with the Emirates Cricket Board has been helpful. The inaugural UAE Series earlier this year offered us an excellent foundation to prepare for the following events throughout the year. Banking on our positive previous experience, we eagerly anticipate the upcoming UAE series for the same purpose again," CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, Naseeb Khan said in an official statement.

"This upcoming tour marks the commencement of our new year which is expected to provide the AfghanAtalan squad with the necessary impetus for an action-packed 2024 season, featuring plenty of T20 cricket to be played," he added.

"We are delighted to host the Afghanistan team for the second time this year. We had a hugely competitive T20I series in February and this tour will once again provide excellent opportunities to our seasoned as well as young players against a formidable opponent," General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board Mubashshir Usmani said.

"Afghanistan performed incredibly well in the ODI World Cup, and they are a team on the rise with a strong support base in the UAE. We look forward to welcoming the Afghanistan team," Usmani further added.

The series will conclude Afghanistan's assignments in 2023 and will simultaneously mark the beginning of an eventful and action-packed 2024. Afghanistan Cricket is gearing up for a busy year ahead which encompasses various bilateral commitments alongside the big event, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled for June 2024.

