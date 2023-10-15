Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Argentina women's cricket team sets new records; Scores 427 runs in 20 overs and 52 runs in a single over

    In a phenomenal T20I match, Argentina's women's cricket team achieved an astonishing victory, breaking multiple records in their triumph over Chile. With a historic total of 427/1 in just 20 overs, featuring a remarkable 350-run partnership by Lucia Taylor and Albertina Galan.

    cricket Argentina women's cricket team sets new records; Scores 427 runs in 20 overs and 52 runs in a single over osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 4:23 PM IST

    Argentina's women's cricket team shattered numerous records during a sensational victory over Chile in the inaugural T20I match. In an astounding display of prowess, Argentina achieved an unprecedented total of 427/1 in just 20 overs, highlighted by a remarkable 350-run partnership between openers Lucia Taylor (169) and Albertina Galan (145). Subsequently, Argentina bowled out Chile for a mere 63 runs, securing an outstanding victory by a margin of 364 runs. This match etched its place in cricket history as the highest total ever scored by a team in T20I cricket.

    Argentina surpassed the previous record held by Bahrain's women's team, who scored 318/1 in 20 overs against Saudi Arabia in March 2022. Uganda stands as the third team on this illustrious list with a total of 314/1 against Mali in June 2019.

    Adding to the monumental achievements, this match also set a new record for the most runs scored in a single over. Chile's Florencia Martinez conceded an astonishing 52 runs in just one over, a feat that included 17 no-balls.

    Highlights from this historic match include the highest individual score of 169 by Lucia, the first-ever triple-century partnership in T20I cricket at 350 runs (achieved by Lucia and Albertina), and the quickest individual century in terms of team overs, accomplished in just 10.2 overs by Lucia. Additionally, the match saw records for the most no-balls in an innings (64) and most extras in an innings (73), along with the most runs conceded in one over (52 runs by Florencia Martinez) and most runs conceded in an innings (92 by Constanza Oyarce).

    In terms of individual performances, Jessica Miranda was the only wicket-taker for Chile, conceding 64 runs in her four-over spell and later emerging as the highest run-scorer for her side with 27 runs.

    For Argentina, Constanza Sosa, Alison Stocks, Mariana Martinez, Albertina Galan, and Julieta Cullen each scalped one wicket. The two teams are set to face off again in the second T20I match of the three-match series on Sunday.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 4:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket PM Modi congratulates India after win over Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023 (WATCH) osf

    PM Modi congratulates India after win over Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023 (WATCH)

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Wasim Akram criticizes Babar Azam for jersey exchange with Virat Kohli osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Wasim Akram criticizes Babar Azam for jersey exchange with Virat Kohli

    Cricket 'Glad Pakistan couldn't dedicate a win to Hamas': Israel envoy after India's victory in ODI World Cup 2023 osf

    'Glad Pakistan couldn't dedicate a win to Hamas': Israel envoy after India's victory in ODI World Cup 2023

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of World Cup osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Injured Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of World Cup

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's stellar performance propels India to 8 out of 8 WC wins against Pakistan osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma's stellar performance propels India to 8 out of 8 WC wins against Pakistan

    Recent Stories

    Suhasini Maniratnam terms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Florence Nightingale', calls her 'genuine person' RKK

    Suhasini Maniratnam terms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Florence Nightingale', calls her 'genuine person'

    Hamas stopping us Gaza resident's distressing phone call with Israeli officer amid evacuation (LISTEN) snt

    'Hamas stopping us': Gaza resident's distressing phone call with Israeli officer amid evacuation (LISTEN)

    Delhi residents jolted as earthquake tremors sweep through; check details AJR

    BREAKING: Delhi residents jolted as earthquake tremors sweep through; check details

    Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomes first ship from China at Vizhinjam International seaport rkn

    Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomes first ship from China at Vizhinjam International seaport

    Thousands of Israeli soldiers gear up for ground operation in Gaza amid calls for civilian relocation (WATCH) snt

    Thousands of Israeli soldiers gear up for ground operation in Gaza amid calls for civilian relocation (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon