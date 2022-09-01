Asia Cup T20 2022: Team Hong Kong's humble gesture wins Virat Kohli, Indian fans' hearts

Hong Kong's cricket team have won the hearts of million Indian fans after they gifted star batter Virat Kohli a signed jersey following their Asia Cup T20 2022 encounter on Wednesday.

In Team India's second game of the ongoing Asia Cup T20 2022 in the UAE, legendary cricketer Virat Kohli played a heart-winning knock of 59 runs off 44 balls against Hong Kong on Wednesday. While King Kohli's return to form thrilled Indian cricket fans, the talismanic batsman also received a heartfelt present from the opposing team, which he shared on Instagram following the game.

Kohli's struggles with the bat remained a cause of concern for every cricket fan. The legendary batter picked up the pace against Hong Kong after producing a solid cameo with the bat against arch-rivals Pakistan. Although Suryakumar Yadav's blitzkrieg was the decisive factor in the Men in Blue's victory, Kohli's half-century was also crucial to India's success.

"Virat, Thank you for inspiring a generation. We stand with you. There are many incredible days ahead. With strength. With Love, Team Hong Kong," read the message on the jersey gifted to the batting icon.

Kohli posted the jersey as a story on Instagram with the caption: "Thank you @hkcricket. This gesture is truly humbling and very, very sweet."

Here's a look at what cricket fans said about this gesture from the Hong Kong team:

India became the first side in the previous 14 T20Is in Dubai to successfully defend a target thanks to Kohli and Suryakumar's fifties. In November 2019, PNG was the last team to defend 130 against Namibia at the same venue successfully.

The victory makes Rohit Sharma's team the second team in Asia Cup T20 2022, after Afghanistan, to secure a spot in the Super 4. Two more teams will join them in the following round, where each team will play the other three teams before moving on to the championship game.

From India's group, Hong Kong or Pakistan will qualify for the Super 4.

