Asia Cup 2022, IND vs HK: 'The kind of innings Suryakumar played, words will be short' - Rohit

India sealed its place in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s with a comfortable 40-run win over Hong Kong in Dubai on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 68 played a decisive factor, as Rohit Sharma was short on worlds for him.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma said he was short of words that would adequately express Suryakumar Yadav's 26-ball 68 against Hong Kong during the 2022 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Suryakumar plundered six sixes and as many fours during his scalding knock, lifting India to 192/2, which was enough to secure a 40-run triumph and a spot in the Super 4 phase of the competition.

During the post-match presentation, Rohit stated, "The kind of innings he played today, the words will be short. We have seen that with him now and then. He comes up with such types of knocks. He comes out and bats fearlessly, which the team expects from him. Some of the shots he played today are not written anywhere in the book. It was very pleasing to watch. Shot selection was also crucial. We know he can play all around the park."

India was off to a calm start, and its openers Rohit and KL Rahul failed to transform their beginnings. But, top-order batter Virat Kohli held the innings together, as he scored his maiden international half-century (unbeaten 59 off 44 deliveries) in over six months, despite Suryakumar providing the much-needed momentum in the back-10. The pair put on 98 runs in an unbroken third-wicket partnership.

Suryakumar batted at No. 4,n just days after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a match-winning knock against arch-rival Pakistan after being elevated to the same position. "We have also informed the group about this [batting order felxibility]. Most guys are ready to take the opportunity and be prepared to bat wherever required. That's the flexibility we need. We'll take those chances. We will try and use the right match-ups," Rohit said.

Asked about his broad spectrum of shots, Suryakumar said that some of them were pre-determined. "Some of them were pre-determined. This format is all about what you think and how you prepare before you go out to bat," he clarified after being adjudged Man-of-the-Match.

