ICC T20I Rankings: Hardik Pandya rises to career-best 5th spot among all-rounders

Hardik Pandya has been sensational since his return to the Indian side a few months back. Having been impacting consistently across departments, he has risen to the fifth spot among all-rounders, his career-best.

India's vivid all-rounder Hardik Pandya has vaulted eight spots to a best-ever fifth place in the latest ICC T20I all-rounder rankings, thanks to his superb outing against Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He bagged 3/25 and scored an unbeaten 33 off only 17 deliveries, indicating how strong his effect will be during India's ICC T20 World Cup campaign in Australia later this year. Elsewhere, Afghanistan's blistering beginning to the Asia Cup has been noted, too, with its several players being rewarded in the updated rankings.

An International Cricket Council release said that Rashid Khan's push for the No.1 bowler standing had been assisted with a two-place jump to third (708 points) over fellow leg-spinners Adil Rashid and Adam Zampa. Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi of South Africa (716) is next in Rashid's eyes, though Josh Hazlewood (792) boasts a substantial margin at the top. ALSO READ: ESI ACT NOW APPLICABLE TO BCCI AFTER SUPREME COURT TERMS CRICKET BOARD A 'SHOP'

Meanwhile, Rashid's compatriot Mujeeb Ur Rahman has joined the top- 10 with a seven-place move above (660), presently edged out for the eighth spot by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (661), who grabbed 4/26 against Pakistan and helped India win. There were no new entrants in the T20I batting top ten, though there was a push for Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan, moving to second (796) to join Babar Azam (810) in the top two.

Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai's innings of 23 (26) and 37 (28) have led to a three-place rise to 14th (611), while teammate Rahmanullah Gurbaz has moved up five positions up to 29th. There were several shuffles across the other two formats, with Ben Stokes' part in England's conquest over South Africa helping him rise in all lists of Test rankings. ALSO READ: Why Congress take on Jay Shah not waving tricolour after India's win over Pakistan is flawed

Making a century and claiming 2/17 and 2/30, Stokes moved up nine places in the batting rankings to 18th (668), five spots to 38th in the bowling (540), and up to second in the all-rounder's list (360). Ravindra Jadeja (384) grabs the top spot. There were no movements in the top ten of the ODI rankings. Yet, the opening game between Australia and Zimbabwe saw shuffles lower down.

