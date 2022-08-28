Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    The Asia Cup T20 2022 is underway in UAE. Game 2 will see arch-rivals India and Pakistan clash in Dubai on Sunday. Here are the ideal fantasy XI picks, probables, predictions, where to watch and more details.

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, when, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    The stage is set for the ultimate Asian battle, as the 2022 Asia Cup T20 is held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The competition is being hosted by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), which was shifted out of Lanka due to the island nation's economic and political crisis. On Sunday, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash head-on in Game 2 of the event at the Dubai International Stadium. The last time the two sides met in the format was at the same venue during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, with the latter winning. While a thrilling competition is expected between the two again, we present the ideal fantasy XI picks, probables, predictions, where to watch and more details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.
    PAK: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah/Shahnawaz Dahani.

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022, SL VS AFG - ELEGANT AFGHANISTAN OUTCLASSES SRI LANKA; NETIZENS DAZED

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Rohit, Yadav, Azam (c) and Zaman
    Rohit and Azam will be off to an explosive start, with Yadav firing at number three, while Zaman would be a perfect fit in the middle-order, who can stabilise the innings.

    Wicketkeepers: Pant and Rizwan
    Both men are in decent form. While Rizwan can also be ideal as an opener, Pant is an excellent fit in the middle.

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup T20 2022 - Virat Kohli admits being 'mentally down'; reveals didn't touch bat for month

    All-rounders: Pandya (vc) and Shadab
    Considering Pandya's form, he is a no-brainer in this line-up, while Shabab has been doing great across departments of late, whereas both can also be excellent finishers for this game.

    Bowlers: Chahal, Bhuvneshwar and Rauf
    Chahal is a must-have, considering him India's best spinner in the format, while Bhuvneshwar and Rauf have been nailing it of late with their seam and pace, respectively, making them a must selection in the line-up.

    ALSO WATCH: Asia Cup T20 2022 - Kohli, Rahul, Pant and other Indians catch up with Pakistani players in Dubai

    Match details
    Date and day:     August 28, 2022 (Sunday)
    Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: Despite losing the last time, India takes this game, thanks to its uninterrupted momentum and Pakistan's injury woes.

