Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup T20 2022, SL vs AFG: Elegant Afghanistan outclasses Sri Lanka; netizens dazed

    On Saturday, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan faced off in the 2022 Asia Cup T20 openers in Dubai. The latter put on an extravagant show to outclass the former by nine wickets, while the netizens were left dazed.

    Asia Cup T20 2022, SL vs AFG: Elegant Afghanistan outclasses Sri Lanka; netizens dazed-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Aug 27, 2022, 10:39 PM IST

    It was a relatively one-sided performance in the Asia Cup T20 2022 opening game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. The latter put on a grand show to outclass the former by nine wickets. In a low-scoring tie, the Lankans were skittled for 105 by the 20th over. On the other hand, the Afghans got the job done by the tenth. For Afghanistan, pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi's three-for make Lanka toil, while Afghan openers Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz allowed their side to get the job done efficiently. As a result, Afghanistan has gone atop the table in Group B with a vast net run rate.

    Winning the toss, the Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi opted to bow, which was the right decision. Lanka was down to five for three by the second over. At the same time, Danushka Gunathilaka (17) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (38) put on a 44-run partnership for the fourth wicket to give the side a glimmer of hope of recovery.

    ALSO READ: Asia Cup T20 2022 - Virat Kohli admits being 'mentally down'; reveals didn't touch bat for month

    However, off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Gunathilaka in the 18th, while wickets kept tumbling almost regularly, as Lanka was down to 75/9 by the 15th. While Chamika Karunaratne (31) and Dilshan Madushanka (1*) added 30 more for the final wicket, the former was cleaned up by Farooqi to end the Lankan innings at 105.

    In reply, the Afghan openers took the attack to the Lankan bowlers right from the start, proving that Lanka misread the wicket. Zazai (37) and Gurbaz (40) put on an 83-run opening stand before the latter was knocked over by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in the eighth. Also, it was Afghanistan's highest Powerplay score in the format. However, it was already too late. The target was attained by the 11th over, with the Afghans winning by eight wickets.
    Brief scores: SL 105 in 19.4 overs (Rajapaksa- 38, Karunaratne- 31; Farooqi- 3/11) lost to AFG 106/2 (Zazai- 37*, Gurbaz- 40; Hasaranga- 1/19) by eight wickets.

    Last Updated Aug 27, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli admits being 'mentally down'; reveals didn't touch bat for month SNT

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli admits being 'mentally down'; reveals didn't touch bat for month

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and other Indians catch up with Pakistani players in Dubai (WATCH)-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Kohli, Rahul, Pant and other Indians catch up with Pakistani players in Dubai (WATCH)

    Irfan Pathan shares bad experience with Vistara staff-ayh

    Irfan Pathan shares 'bad experience' with Vistara staff

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Hong Kong becomes 6th side to qualify; to join India, Pakistan in Group A-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Hong Kong becomes 6th side to qualify; to join India, Pakistan in Group A

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022: When you are set, look to bat through - Shubman Gill reveals Yuvraj Singh advice-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022: 'When you're set, look to bat through' - Gill reveals Yuvraj's advice

    Recent Stories

    SEXY PICTURES Urfi Javed crosses limits of boldness pastes silver vark to cover assets drb

    SEXY PICTURES: Urfi Javed crosses limits of BOLDNESS; pastes silver ‘vark’ to cover assets

    Two BSF personnel arrested on rape charges in Bengal; triggers war of words between TMC and BJP snt

    Two BSF personnel arrested on rape charges in Bengal; triggers war of words between TMC and BJP

    Fact check: "Never Respond! SBI never asks for personal details," clarifies govt - adt

    Fact check: "Never Respond! SBI never asks for personal details," clarifies govt

    Who is Priya Banerjee Ptraik Babbar rumoured girlfriend hot pics inside drb

    Who is Priya Banerjee, Prateik Babbar’s rumoured girlfriend? HOT pics inside

    NEET 2022 Know how many seats under MBBS BDS colleges different quotas for counselling gcw

    NEET 2022: Know how many seats under MBBS, BDS colleges; different quotas for counselling

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon
    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon