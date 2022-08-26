Asia Cup T20 2022: Kohli, Rahul, Pant and other Indians catch up with Pakistani players in Dubai (WATCH)

The 2022 Asia Cup T20 starts on Saturday, while the teams are training in UAE. Meanwhile, some Indians, including Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, caught up with some Pakistani players on Thursday. Watch it here.

As fans await the Asia Cup T20 2022 to get underway from Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), all eyes will be on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium when arch-rivals India and Pakistan collide for a high-voltage encounter. Ahead the same, players from both nations are already in the gulf and warming up in the total flow. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the teams were practising in Dubai. On the same note, some Indians took their time out to visit and interact with some Pakistani players. In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their social media handles, the Pakistani players and support staff interact with some top Indian players and management.

The video opens with Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi, who is seen wearing a knee brace, having injured himself ahead of the tournament, as he has been ruled out. He catches up with Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who briefly interact while shaking hands and hugging each other. Later, the former also catches up with former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli, where the latter asks him about the extent of his injury.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup T20 - Here are all the numbers and stats you need to know

Afridi then meets Indian wicketkeeper-opener and vice-captain KL Rahul, where the former is heart telling him that he will be fit for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia a couple of months later. Also, Pakistan's support staff Saqlain Mushtaq (head coach) and Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach) catch up with Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier, Kohli was caught up with Pakistan skipper and opener Babar Azam. Besides, Kohli and Chahal have also met and interacted with Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and leg-spinner Rashid Khan. In another video, Kohli was seen talking to Yousuf.