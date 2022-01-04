Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Can England pull one back, or Australia rubs salt to the wounds?

Australia and England lock horns again in Ashes 2021-22 in Sydney from Wednesday. The hosts have already won it and will aim to assert further dominance, while the visitors will play for pride. Here is the match preview.

Urn retained, series won, it's game, set, match and series already for Australia. However, the job is far from over, as a couple of more Tests are to be played, with the fourth being at the Syndey Cricket Ground (SCG) from Wednesday. While the hosts would look to rub salt to the English wounds, the visitors will play for pride and aim to pull one back rather than stare at a 0-5 whitewash. Meanwhile, we present the match preview here.

Team strength & weaknesses, and players to watch out

As far as Australia's power is concerned, its bowling is deadly and comparatively heavy to its batting. Regardless, its batting is no less weak, considering its serious all-rounder department. David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon may be England's arch-nemesis.

On the other hand, England has a decent depth in its batting. However, its specialised bowling attack is not poor and can keep the Aussie batters guessing. Thanks to some proper combination of pace, seam, and spin, it could be lights out for the hosts. Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, James Anderson, and Jack Leach are a collective few who can be enough to push Australia onto the back foot.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

England has no significant injury concerns, with pacer Ollie Robinson missing out due to a mild soreness. However, Australia will be without pacers Josh Hazlewood and Jhye Richardson. The two teams have clashed in 354 Tests, with Australia leading 149-110, while in 182 meetings in Australia, it has a 98-57 lead. In Sydney, they have faced off on 56 instances, with Australia holding a 27-22 lead.

Weather and pitch report

The weather in Sydney is not good, with thunderstorms being forecasted on all five days, while the temperature is likely to remain between 24-27 degrees. As for the track, it has a green cover that would assist the seamers initially. However, as the game progresses, it aids the batters. Thus, winning the toss and bowling might be a good idea here.

Confirmed XI

AUS: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland.

ENG: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Warner, Smith, Malan, Labuschagne (vc) - Warner and Malan can give the right start, with Labuschagne consolidating at number three, while Malan is a perfect fit in the middle-order. Labuschagne's reliable form makes him the deputy captain.

Wicketkeeper: Carey - While Jos Buttler was a formidable contender, Carey makes the cut for his better form.

All-rounders: Stokes, Root (c), Green - While Stokes and Root would primarily nail it with the bat, Green is sure to dominate with the ball. Root's effectiveness makes him the skipper.

Bowlers: Starc, Lyon, Wood - Lyon will bring his veteran spin experience into play, while Starc and Wood would nail it with their deadly seam and pace.

Match details

Time: 5.00 AM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Sony SIX (also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV