Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Zak Crawley to open for England, Stuart Broad returns

The fourth 2021-22 Ashes Test will be played in Sydney between Australia and England from Wednesday. Meanwhile, England has confirmed its XI. Stuart Broad will be making his return.

England is set to take on Australia in the fourth Test of the 2021-22 Ashes at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from Wednesday. The visitors will be desperate to bounce back, as they have changed their playing XI carefully. While they have insisted on continuing with Zak Crawley as an opener, pacer Stuart Broad has made his return.

On Tuesday, stand-in English head coach Graham Thorpe stated that pacer Ollie Robinson is the one who has been omitted, which happens to be the only change in the XI. Broad has so far played just a Test in the series, during the day-night Test in Adelaide, claiming just a couple of wickets. However, as per sen.com.au, Robinson's omission comes as he is a little sore from the previous Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test - Josh Hazlewood not cleared for return, Scott Boland to continue

After being dropped at MCG, Broad vented his frustration in his column for the Daily Mail, where he wrote, "As a wobble-seam bowler, I feel as though I missed out on two of the best wobble-seam pitches in Australia (Brisbane and MCG). Only playing once has made this a very disappointing trip, one that has not met my personal expectations."

"The biggest frustration is losing the Ashes, being 3-0 down and feeling like I've not really done anything. Not being able, as an experienced player, to influence a series while it's live is tough," Broad added. The visitors have already lost the series and would play for pride to avoid the embarrassment of a 0-5 whitewash. ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - Ben Stokes rubbishes rumours of England's Test captaincy, backs Joe Root to continue