    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Josh Hazlewood not cleared for return, Scott Boland to continue

    First Published Jan 4, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
    Australia already has a 3-0 lead over England in the Ashes 2021-22. For the Sydney Test, Josh Hazlewood is still not fit to return. Scott Boland will retain his place in the playing XI.

    The fourth Test of the 2021-22 Ashes between Australia and England will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from Wednesday. As Australia confirms its playing XI for the Test, pacer Josh Hazlewood is still not ready for return. Thus, fellow pacer Scott Boland retains his place in the XI. Also, Usman Khawaja happens to be the only forced change in the side for Travis Head, who happens to be COVID positive.

    Hazlewood had suffered a side strain during the opening Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. While he has been undergoing his rehab since, he has failed to gain full fitness for the following three Tests. He will now be eyeing full fitness for the final Test at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, a day-night affair.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - Ben Stokes rubbishes rumours of England's Test captaincy, backs Joe Root to continue

    On the other hand, fellow pacer Jhye Richardson has some soreness in his leg from the Adelaide Test, with the selectors not risking him too. "Joshy had a few bowls and Jhye a bit similar, just not quite up to 100%. We gave Joshy every chance we could. It just felt like he couldn't quite bowl at full tilt yesterday," skipper Pat Cummins told reporters on Tuesday.

    The SCG track will have a fair amount of grass. However, Cummins feels that it could not assist the pacers as much as other venues. Although there might be some initial assistance for the seamers, he backed Boland to be effective. Australia will continue to rely solely on veteran Nathan Lyon, with no chances of leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson coming into the fray for his debut, as far as the spinners are concerned.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - Stuart Broad admits of low morale in English camp; COVID-19 cases make things worse

    "I don't think anywhere in Australia that I've played on in the last few years has dictated a two spinner. We'd love to have that option. He's a class bowler, itching to get him in the side one day…we think he will debut one day, probably most likely with the number of subcontinent tours coming up that will be his opportunity," Cummins concluded.

    AUS XI for SCG Test vs ENG: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland.

