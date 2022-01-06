Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Ben Stokes unlikely to bowl in 2nd innings after suffering side strain

Australia is on top on Day 2 of the Sydney Ashes 2021-22 Test against England. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes has suffered a side strain. As a result, he is doubtful for bowling in the second innings.

On Thursday, England has not had the best of days on Day 2 of the fourth 2021-22 Ashes Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Trailing by 403 runs in the first inning at stumps, it has an uphill task to do. Meanwhile, all-rounder Ben Stokes has suffered an injury scare, jeopardising his bowling.

On Day 2, Stokes suffered a side strain, managing to bowl just five balls in his fifth over of the day before walking off the field. While he returned to the field later, he refrained from bowling. He fielded at the slips, where his movement was restricted, while it gives him and England a fresh setback, having recently recovered from his finger injury. ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test - Khawaja's comeback to Broad's resilience - Analysing the talking points from Day 2

Seamers James Anderson, Mark Wood and Stuart Broad shared the burdens, while Stokes' chances of bowling in the second innings look relatively minor, reports ESPNCricinfo. Following the end of the day's play, Broad termed him as one of the most robust and most formidable players in the side. He revealed that he has been heavily icing since the strain.

"Hopefully, we give him a lot of rest tomorrow. Twelve-24 hours in cricket is quite a long time. It gives the body a lot of time to heal. We'll wait and see. He stayed on the field so he could bat in his usual position. He's a tough character. He'll be out there if it's not torn to shreds. We as England fans and teammates hope it's not as bad as him not bowling again on this trip," Broad added.\ ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test - Khawaja's glorious century takes Australia to the top; netizens laud his comeback