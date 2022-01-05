  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2021-22: Talking points from Sydney Test - Fans left frustrated with rain-marred Day 1

    Day 1 of the fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England mainly was rain-marred. It was on and off on most occasions, while Australia somewhat struggled. Here are some of the things we observed.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Fans left frustrated with rain-marred Day 1; here are some of the top observations-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Sydney NSW, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 1:51 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It was a frustrating day for cricketing fans. Day 1 of the fourth 2021-22 Ashes Test between Australia and England saw one and off due to joggling rains. Around just 47 overs were bowled, with Australia somewhat struggling at 126/3. Despite the lack of proper action, we feel some notable observations worthy of analysis here.

    Australia opts to bat under overcast conditions
    Usually, the ball tends to move a lot during rainy conditions, thus troubling the batters. Nine out of ten, the skipper winning the toss would opt to bowl. However, Australian skipper Pat Cummins opted to bat, which came as a surprise for the most. Nevertheless, given that the Aussies already have the series in their bags, it is worth giving it a try and experimenting with its batting under the dark clouds.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test - Can England pull one back, or Australia rubs salt to the wounds?

    England's best chance to rattle Australia?
    The overcast conditions are proper for the ball to move, which will somewhat trouble the batters. With Australia intriguingly opting to bat first, it gives England the best chance to upset the Aussie batting order. As of now, three wickets have fallen at 126, with the pacers gaining success. But, the English bowlers have to do better.

    Australian batting giving English bowlers a hard time
    The Australian batting line-up has already frustrated the English enough. Despite the conditions somewhat favouring the visitors in this Test, the hosts have had the upper hand so far. It proves that the Australian batting has gotten better and more formidable in the past year, despite having not played a Test series in a year.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test - Zak Crawley to open for England, Stuart Broad returns

    Marcus Harris getting into the groove, but needs more intent
    Opener Harris was highly unstable in the opening couple of Tests. But, he showed some purpose in the third in Melbourne and has continued with the in this. Although he managed 38, he needs to show some more intent. Nevertheless, with the conditions not properly favouring the batters, he did enough but could have been better.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 1:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BAN vs NZ 2021-22, 1st Test: Bangladesh ends New Zealand's unbeaten home Test run; netizens go berserk over historic upset-ayh

    Bangladesh ends New Zealand's unbeaten home Test run; netizens go berserk over historic upset

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur's 7-for dominates Day 2; check out the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur's 7-for dominates Day 2; check out the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Rassie van der Dussen's dismissal causes confusion, Dean Elgar meets officials-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Van der Dussen's dismissal causes confusion, Dean Elgar meets officials

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur scripts best figures to skittle Proteas for 229, netizens celebrate-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Thakur scripts best figures to skittle Proteas for 229, netizens celebrate

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Can England pull one back, or Australia rubs salt to the wounds?

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka college students wear saffron scarves to protest against hijab in class gcw

    Karnataka college students wear saffron scarves to protest against hijab in class

    61 resident doctors at JJ Hospital in Mumbai test positive; over 100 health workers at Delhi AIIMS infected-dnm

    61 resident doctors at JJ Hospital in Mumbai test positive; over 100 health workers at Delhi AIIMS infected

    Congress marathon stampede: Congress leader booked, NCPCR directs Bareilly DM to lodge FIR after 3 injured-dnm

    Congress marathon stampede: Congress leader booked, NCPCR directs Bareilly DM to lodge FIR after 3 injured

    Central government's new plan to end collapse of bridges in India - ADT

    Central government's new plan to end collapse of bridges in India

    BAN vs NZ 2021-22, 1st Test: Bangladesh ends New Zealand's unbeaten home Test run; netizens go berserk over historic upset-ayh

    Bangladesh ends New Zealand's unbeaten home Test run; netizens go berserk over historic upset

    Recent Videos

    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon