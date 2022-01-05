Ashes 2021-22: Talking points from Sydney Test - Fans left frustrated with rain-marred Day 1

Day 1 of the fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England mainly was rain-marred. It was on and off on most occasions, while Australia somewhat struggled. Here are some of the things we observed.

It was a frustrating day for cricketing fans. Day 1 of the fourth 2021-22 Ashes Test between Australia and England saw one and off due to joggling rains. Around just 47 overs were bowled, with Australia somewhat struggling at 126/3. Despite the lack of proper action, we feel some notable observations worthy of analysis here.

Australia opts to bat under overcast conditions

Usually, the ball tends to move a lot during rainy conditions, thus troubling the batters. Nine out of ten, the skipper winning the toss would opt to bowl. However, Australian skipper Pat Cummins opted to bat, which came as a surprise for the most. Nevertheless, given that the Aussies already have the series in their bags, it is worth giving it a try and experimenting with its batting under the dark clouds.

England's best chance to rattle Australia?

The overcast conditions are proper for the ball to move, which will somewhat trouble the batters. With Australia intriguingly opting to bat first, it gives England the best chance to upset the Aussie batting order. As of now, three wickets have fallen at 126, with the pacers gaining success. But, the English bowlers have to do better.

Australian batting giving English bowlers a hard time

The Australian batting line-up has already frustrated the English enough. Despite the conditions somewhat favouring the visitors in this Test, the hosts have had the upper hand so far. It proves that the Australian batting has gotten better and more formidable in the past year, despite having not played a Test series in a year.

Marcus Harris getting into the groove, but needs more intent

Opener Harris was highly unstable in the opening couple of Tests. But, he showed some purpose in the third in Melbourne and has continued with the in this. Although he managed 38, he needs to show some more intent. Nevertheless, with the conditions not properly favouring the batters, he did enough but could have been better.