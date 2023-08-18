Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    500 kms! That's how much Virat Kohli has ran for India between wickets in 15 years

    On August 18, 2023, Indian batting mainstay Virat Kohli marked a significant milestone of 15 years in international cricket, commemorating his debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 18, 2023, 5:06 PM IST

    In the realm of global sports, Virat Kohli stands as arguably the greatest batter of his generation, a name that reverberates across cricket venues and social media platforms. With an immense fan following, Kohli's reputation as a talismanic batter precedes him, and his exceptional running between the wickets is an integral part of his game.

    While Kohli's ability to find gaps in the field is remarkable, it's his fiery running between the wickets that sets him apart. Known for his fitness and relentless pursuit of converting singles into doubles and twos into threes, Kohli's energy on the field is infectious, propelling both his teammates and fielders to keep up with his pace.

    A recent report sheds light on the extent of Kohli's running between the wickets. According to ESPNCricinfo, he has covered an astonishing distance of more than 500 km on the 22-yard pitch. This includes approximately 277 km while scoring non-boundary shots and an additional 233 km while running for his partners' runs.

    Kohli's running prowess has led to memorable moments on the field, such as his famous 4-run dash during an ODI against Zimbabwe in 2013. With a staggering 25,000 runs in international cricket across formats, Kohli is regarded as one of the game's finest. On August 18, 2023, he marked a significant milestone of 15 years in international cricket, commemorating his debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka.

    Kohli's journey began with his ODI debut alongside Gautam Gambhir, where he opened the innings and became the youngest Indian to do so in men's ODI cricket – a record that still stands. While others like Parthiv Patel, Yuvraj Singh, and Vinod Kambli have opened the innings at a younger age, Kohli's versatility has positioned him firmly as India's No. 3 in One-Day cricket.

    Virat Kohli's running between the wickets symbolizes his unwavering determination, elevating his stature as a dynamic cricketer. With his relentless spirit and commitment to every run, Kohli not only secures his place as one of cricket's greats but also continues to inspire and leave an indelible mark on the sport's history.

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2023, 5:06 PM IST
