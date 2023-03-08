Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttar Pradesh schools to remain closed on March 9 due to Holi celebrations

    According to the official Holiday 2023 list sent to UP Schools, March 7 and 8, 2023, has already been designated as Holi holidays. However, due to the large-scale celebrations, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, the government has also decided to close schools on Thursday.
     

    Uttar Pradesh schools to remain closed on March 9 due to Holi celebrations - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

    The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a school holiday due to the Holi 2023 celebrations. Following a notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Basic Education, all government schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed on Thursday, March 9, due to the Holi festival.

    March 7 and 8 were already set aside as school holidays by the UP government. The state government, however, decided to extend these holidays by one day. Therefore, all government schools will be closed tomorrow as well.

    "There will be a Holi holiday in Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council schools on March 9, 2023," according to an official notice issued by the Basic Education Council. The same is provided below for your convenience.

     

    According to the official Holiday 2023 list sent to UP Schools, March 7 and 8, 2023, have already been designated as Holi holidays. However, due to the large-scale celebrations, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, the government has also decided to close schools on Thursday.

    Holi 2023 will be celebrated on various days across India. In Maharashtra, Holi took place on March 7, 2023, while the rest of the country will celebrate today, March 8, 2023.

    Meanwhile, beginning February 16, 2023, UPMSP conducted the UP Board Exams 2023 for Classes 10 and 12. The UP Board 12th Exams 2023 were completed on March 4, 2023, while the UP Board 10th Exam 2023 was completed on March 3, 2023. The UP Board Result is expected to be announced in May 2023.

    Also Read: UPJEE 2023: Registration process commences on jeecup.admissions.nic.in; know entire schedule

    Also Read: Kerala University to provide six months of maternity leave to female students

    Also Read: TISSNET 2023: Answer Key challenge window closes on March 8; raise objections soon

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2023, 10:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UPJEE 2023: Registration process commences on jeecup.admissions.nic.in; know entire schedule - adt

    UPJEE 2023: Registration process commences on jeecup.admissions.nic.in; know entire schedule

    Kerala University to provide six months of maternity leave to female students - adt

    Kerala University to provide six months of maternity leave to female students

    TISSNET 2023: Answer Key challenge window closes on March 8; raise objections soon - adt

    TISSNET 2023: Answer Key challenge window closes on March 8; raise objections soon

    CBSE issues guidelines for CwSN provisions for schools; check notification here - adt

    CBSE issues guidelines for CwSN provisions for schools; check notification here

    GPAT 2023: Registration deadline extended until March 31; know important dates, steps - adt

    GPAT 2023: Registration deadline extended until March 31; know important dates, steps

    Recent Stories

    Delhi liquor case: KCR's daughter Kavitha to be questioned by ED on March 9 AJR

    Delhi liquor case: KCR's daughter Kavitha to be questioned by ED on March 9

    International Women's Day 2023 Meet Captain Deeksha CM, who is part of Indian Army's special forces unit

    Women's Day 2023: 'No obstacles you can't overcome...' Meet Captain Deeksha CM, who is part of Special Forces

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar LEAKED: Ranbir Kapoor's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulez, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites RBA

    Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar LEAKED: Ranbir Kapoor's film out on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other torrent sites

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's PA 'misbehaved' with Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam, booked: Report AJR

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's PA 'misbehaved' with Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam, booked: Report

    Womens Day 2023 'Love for the uniform...' Meet the inspirational Captain Shiva Chouhan

    Women's Day 2023: 'Love for the uniform...' Meet the inspirational Captain Shiva Chouhan

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon