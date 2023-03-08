Uttar Pradesh schools to remain closed on March 9 due to Holi celebrations

According to the official Holiday 2023 list sent to UP Schools, March 7 and 8, 2023, has already been designated as Holi holidays. However, due to the large-scale celebrations, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, the government has also decided to close schools on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a school holiday due to the Holi 2023 celebrations. Following a notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Basic Education, all government schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed on Thursday, March 9, due to the Holi festival.

March 7 and 8 were already set aside as school holidays by the UP government. The state government, however, decided to extend these holidays by one day. Therefore, all government schools will be closed tomorrow as well.

"There will be a Holi holiday in Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council schools on March 9, 2023," according to an official notice issued by the Basic Education Council. The same is provided below for your convenience.

According to the official Holiday 2023 list sent to UP Schools, March 7 and 8, 2023, have already been designated as Holi holidays. However, due to the large-scale celebrations, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, the government has also decided to close schools on Thursday.

Holi 2023 will be celebrated on various days across India. In Maharashtra, Holi took place on March 7, 2023, while the rest of the country will celebrate today, March 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, beginning February 16, 2023, UPMSP conducted the UP Board Exams 2023 for Classes 10 and 12. The UP Board 12th Exams 2023 were completed on March 4, 2023, while the UP Board 10th Exam 2023 was completed on March 3, 2023. The UP Board Result is expected to be announced in May 2023.

Also Read: UPJEE 2023: Registration process commences on jeecup.admissions.nic.in; know entire schedule

Also Read: Kerala University to provide six months of maternity leave to female students

Also Read: TISSNET 2023: Answer Key challenge window closes on March 8; raise objections soon