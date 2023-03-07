TISSNET 2023: Answer Key challenge window closes on March 8; raise objections soon

TISSNET 2023: Candidates can file objections to the TISSNET answer key 2023 by logging in with their email ID and password to the TISSNET portal. TISSNET's final answer key 2023 will be available on March 13, 2023. After the deadline, the Institute will not accept any further objections.

The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) will close the window for challenging the TISSNET 2023 answer key on Wednesday, March 8. Candidates can file objections at the official website, the tiss.edu, until 5:00 pm on Wednesday.

Candidates can file objections to the TISSNET answer key 2023 by logging in with their email ID and password to the TISSNET portal. TISSNET's final answer key 2023 will be available on March 13, 2023. After the deadline, the Institute will not accept any further objections.

TISSNET 2023 results for the first stage will be announced based on the final answer key, while TISSNET 2023 results are expected to be released in the last week of March 2023. TISS admission to master's programmes is divided into two stages, the TISS National Entrance Test (TISS-NET) and the TISS Online Assessments (OA).

TISSNET 2023: know important dates

1) March 8, 2023 (5:00 pm) - Deadline to raise objections

2) March 13, 2023 - TISSNET final answer key

3) To be notified - TISSNET result

TISSNET 2023: know steps to challenge

Only candidates who took TISSNET 2023 can challenge the answer key in the online application by selecting 'TISSNET Answer key challenge.'

1) Go to the TISS official website at, admissions.tiss.edu

2) Click on the PG Programmes

3) Next, click on the 'TISSNET 2023 answer key' link

4) Log in using your registered email address and password

5) Click on the 'TISSNET answer key challenge' link

6) Raise your objections and enter the following information, sender name, subject, query, and message

7) Submit and save for future use

TISSNET 2023: about the final answer key

Officials will review all objections raised by candidates in the provisional TISSNET answer key 2023. TISS will release the final answer key of TISS in online mode after considering the challenges. The final TISSNET 2023 answer key can be downloaded from the official website - tiss.edu. They must use their login information to obtain their TISSNET 2023 answer key. The TISSNET result 2023 will be announced based on the final answer key.

Also Read: CBSE issues guidelines for CwSN provisions for schools; check notification here

Also Read: GPAT 2023: Registration deadline extended until March 31; know important dates, steps

Also Read: IIT Guwahati introduces certification programme in digital supply chain management