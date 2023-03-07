Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPJEE 2023: Registration process commences on jeecup.admissions.nic.in; know entire schedule

    UPJEE 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has begun registration for the UPJEE Exam. The registration link has been activated, and those interested can apply on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, until May 1, 2023.

    UPJEE 2023: Registration process commences on jeecup.admissions.nic.in; know entire schedule
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 6:55 PM IST

    Following the schedule, candidates can begin applying for the polytechnic joint entrance examination. From May 2, 2023, to May 8, 2023, the registered students can edit their applications. To avoid last-minute delays, all candidates must complete the application process immediately.

    The Joint Entrance Examination Council announced the exam dates, and the application deadlines were announced on March 6. According to the notice, the exam will be held from June 1 to June 5, 2023. Candidates from the general category and other backward classes must pay Rs 300, while those from the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe must pay Rs 200. 

    UPJEE 2023: know important dates
    1) March 6, 2023 - Online registration begins
    2) March 1, 2023 - Deadline for online registration 
    3) May 2 to May 8 - Correction window to open
    4) May 9 to May 16 - Roll number, city allotment    
    5) May 22, 2023 - Hall ticket to be out 

    UPJEE 2023: know the steps to register 
    1) Go to the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
    2) Click on the 'Apply for JEE (Polytechnic)/ JEE Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety)' link 
    3) Fill out the form after you've registered
    4) Pay the fees and submit your application
    5) Download and print the document

    Candidates should know that the exam will be conducted in groups of A, E1 and E2, B, C, D, G, H, I, K1 to K8, and L. Check the JEECUP official website for the most recent information.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 6:55 PM IST
