    Kerala University to provide six months of maternity leave to female students

    Kerala University decided in response to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent announcement that menstrual and maternity leaves would be granted to female students in all institutions under the State government's Higher Education Department.

    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 6:12 PM IST

    Kerala University announced maternity leave for female students ahead of International Women's Day 2023. After implementing menstrual leaves for students, the state-run university will provide students over 18 with six months of maternity leave.

    The Kerala University spokesperson said that a student who has taken maternity leave would be allowed to resume classes without having to reapply. Students must, however, submit medical records to the college upon re-enrollment. The college administration would verify these records before allowing the student to rejoin.

    Aside from Kerala University, Cochin University of Science and Technology students have been granted 60 days of maternity leave. CUST was the first to provide students with menstrual leave. The Kerala University of Health Sciences will also provide students six months of maternity leave.

    The Kerala Government's Department of Higher Education has decided to extend the option of menstrual, and maternity leave to all female students enrolled in universities and colleges affiliated with the government department.

    The battle for menstrual leaves continues. The Supreme Court of India recently dismissed a petition seeking time off for women and female students in educational institutions and workplaces. The Supreme Court ordered the petitioner to meet with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to discuss the matter.

