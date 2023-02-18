UGC NET 2022: Step-by-step guide to download admit card, exam from February 21

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the December session of the UGC NET exam. Candidates can download UGC NET 2023 exam admit card at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Admit cards for the December session of the UGC NET test have been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, candidates can obtain their admit cards for the UGC NET 2023 test. The UGC NET test will take place in 2023 between February 21 and March 10.

You can obtain the subject and date plan for the UGC NET 2023 (Phase I, 57 Topics) on the official website. The NTA will administer the 57 topics for the UGC NET test in 2023.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) NET December Session 2022 test location notification paper has already been made available by NTA. The test location intimation slip for the UGC NET Exam 2023 can be downloaded from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To obtain the test location intimation slip, applicants will need their application number and birthdate.

Also Read | Jamia likely to offer dual degrees, online learning, 4-year undergraduate courses from next session

According to the official website, "The applicants are needed to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/wef 13 February 2023 and go through the directions provided therein."

Here are steps to download UGC NET admit card:

Visit the official website-ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the "Release of Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-I" link

Enter your application number and date of birth

Access the UGC NET admit card 2023 and download it

Take a printout for future references

The UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) for "Assistant Professor" and "Junior Research Scholarship and Assistant Professor" will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in December 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) format.

Also Read | 92% Indian employers believe professional certification strengthens job application: Survey