Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UGC NET 2022: Step-by-step guide to download admit card, exam from February 21

    National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the December session of the UGC NET exam. Candidates can download UGC NET 2023 exam admit card at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    UGC NET 2022 Step by step guide to download admit card exam from February 21 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 18, 2023, 2:55 PM IST

    Admit cards for the December session of the UGC NET test have been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, candidates can obtain their admit cards for the UGC NET 2023 test. The UGC NET test will take place in 2023 between February 21 and March 10.

    You can obtain the subject and date plan for the UGC NET 2023 (Phase I, 57 Topics) on the official website. The NTA will administer the 57 topics for the UGC NET test in 2023.

    The University Grants Commission (UGC) NET December Session 2022 test location notification paper has already been made available by NTA. The test location intimation slip for the UGC NET Exam 2023 can be downloaded from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To obtain the test location intimation slip, applicants will need their application number and birthdate.

    Also Read | Jamia likely to offer dual degrees, online learning, 4-year undergraduate courses from next session

    According to the official website, "The applicants are needed to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/wef 13 February 2023 and go through the directions provided therein."

    Here are steps to download UGC NET admit card: 

    • Visit the official website-ugcnet.nta.nic.in
    • Click on the "Release of Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-I" link
    • Enter your application number and date of birth
    • Access the UGC NET admit card 2023 and download it
    • Take a printout for future references

    The UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) for "Assistant Professor" and "Junior Research Scholarship and Assistant Professor" will be administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in December 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) format.

    Also Read | 92% Indian employers believe professional certification strengthens job application: Survey

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2023, 2:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NEET PG 2023: Edit window opens today February 18; deadline ends on February 20 - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Edit window opens today; deadline ends on February 20

    Jamia likely to offer dual degrees online learning 4 year undergraduate courses from next session gcw

    Jamia likely to offer dual degrees, online learning, 4-year undergraduate courses from next session

    92 pc of surveyed Indian employers believe professional certification strengthens job application survey gcw

    92% Indian employers believe professional certification strengthens job application: Survey

    UP Board Class 10 Class 12 Exam 2023 begins Check out important guidelines to keep in mind gcw

    UP Board Exam 2023 begins; Check out important guidelines to keep in mind

    COMEDK UGET 2023: Registration commences today; know important dates, other details - adt

    COMEDK UGET 2023: Registration commences today; know important dates, other details

    Recent Stories

    Arvind Kejriwal recommends LG VK Saxena to hold MCD mayor election on February 22 - adt

    Arvind Kejriwal recommends LG VK Saxena to hold MCD mayor election on February 22

    football Christian Atsu discovered dead in Turkey earthquake rubble; condolences pour in-ayh

    Christian Atsu discovered dead in Turkey earthquake rubble; condolences pour in

    Microsoft limits Bing chats to 5 questions per session after it delivers bizarre responses gcw

    Microsoft limits Bing chats to 5 questions per session after it delivers bizarre responses

    NEET PG 2023: Edit window opens today February 18; deadline ends on February 20 - adt

    NEET PG 2023: Edit window opens today; deadline ends on February 20

    football Manchester United takeover: Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani of Qatar confirms bid, drives fans crazy, his net worth-ayh

    Manchester United takeover: Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani of Qatar confirms bid, drives fans crazy

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon