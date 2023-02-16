92% Indian employers believe professional certification strengthens job application: Survey

“Ninety-six per cent of surveyed Indian students (versus 90 per cent of students worldwide) believe that earning a professional certificate will help them stand out to employers and get a job after graduation,” the survey report stated.

Ninety-one per cent Indian students believe that a professional certification will help them succeed in their job while 96 per cent felt it will help them get a employment after graduation, according to a new survey.

According to a survey by the online learning platform Coursera, hiring managers in India are more likely to appreciate professional certifications than those in Australia, the UK, Germany, and France. The study involved a poll of over 5,000 students and employers from 11 different nations, including Australia, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and the US.

Also Read | UP Board Exam 2023 begins; Check out important guidelines to keep in mind

According to the study report, 96% of questioned Indian students (compared to 90% of students globally) think that obtaining a professional certificate will help them stand out to employers and find employment after graduation.

A professional certification helps a candidate's job application, according to 92% of Indian employers who participated in the poll, compared to 88% internationally. This finding highlights the broad preference for credentials that attest to a candidate's particular professional expertise.

Also Read | COMEDK UGET 2023: Registration commences today; know important dates, other details

In contrast to the global average of 86%, the poll found that 90% of Indian students feel that a professional qualification will help them succeed in their career after they are recruited.

It said, "Employers in India place a larger value on professional certifications (85%) when making recruiting decisions than their peers in Australia, the UK, Germany, and France (71%) and also higher than the worldwide average (72%)."

According to the research, the survey findings show how much skills-first credentials are having an impact on both the universities that students choose to attend and the employment decisions made by employers.

Also Read: Kerala SSLC 2023 admit card released; Here's how to download your hall ticket

(With PTI inputs)