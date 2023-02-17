Jamia likely to offer dual degrees, online learning, 4-year undergraduate courses from next session

Jamia is likely to offer four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) with multiple exit and entry options from the upcoming academic session. The matter will now be presented in the next meeting of the Executive Council, which is the highest decision-making body of the university.

In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has suggested a number of new innovations for the upcoming academic session, including opportunities to pursue dual degrees, online learning, and four-year bachelor programmes. In a gathering last week, the Academic Council (AC) of Jamia Millia Islamia covered the preliminaries.

The council deliberated on a slew of matters including the extension of the adoption of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in its undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The issue will be discussed at the upcoming gathering of the Executive council, the top varsity decision-making group.

JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar told PTI that the varsity was in the process of adopting several aspects of the NEP. Akhtar said: "We have made an effort to implement the National Education Policy in its entirety. We are moving forward with adopting some NEP components. The NEP, which the government approved in August 2020, replaced the National Policy on Education, which had been in place for 34 years and had been drafted in 1986. Its goal is to pave the way for "transformational reforms" in the school and higher education systems so that India can become a "global knowledge superpower."

The UGC rules for numerous entrance and exit choices in academic programmes provided in higher education institutions and execution of the layout of restructured four-year undergraduate programmes were approved by the members of the Academic Council at a recently conducted meeting, according to Akhtar.

In a recently conducted AC conference, the program's organisational structure was approved. The Executive Council, the university's highest decision-making group, will now hear the issue at its upcoming meeting, they said.

According to the meeting minutes, the AC also decided that students will be able to pursue two degrees at JMI starting with the upcoming academic year, in accordance with UGC guidelines, given that one of the courses is a regular and self-financing programme in physical mode and the second is a distance learning programme.

In the case of professional courses, it was agreed that the regulatory bodies in charge of these classes' regulation will have the ultimate say.

A university-level group made up of experts from the Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) and other departments that operate in the traditional manner of the university may be established to debate the implementation of the dual degree programmes.

The CDOE may create an examination timetable that takes into consideration the examination schedule for the University's regular programmes in order to prevent test days from clashing.

(With PTI inputs)