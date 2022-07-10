TS PGECET 2022: July 10 last date to apply without late fees; know how to register here

The final day to apply for the Telangana PGECET test without paying a late fee is today, July 10, 2022. Those who have yet to apply can do so at pgcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website. Candidates should be aware that if they wish to resubmit their applications, they must pay a late charge. Please go to the official website for further information on the amount to be paid as late fees.

Registrations for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET 2022, are now open with an extended deadline. The final day to apply for the Telangana PGECET test without paying a late fee is today, July 10, 2022. Those who have yet to apply can do so at pgcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website. The methods and application link are provided below.

The deadline for submitting TS PGECET 2022 application forms without late fees is today. Candidates should be aware that if they wish to resubmit their applications, they must pay a late charge. Please go to the official website for further information on the amount to be paid as late fees.

Also Read | NEET 2022: Extra time to be given this year; know reporting time and other details

Candidates may apply for the TS PGECET test 2022 using the step-by-step approach and direct link provided below.

Here's how to apply last minute:

Candidates must go to the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test website - pgcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the webpage, click the 'Apply for TS PGECET 2022 without late fees' option.

Fill out the application form with all of your information, submit your papers, and pay the costs.

Your application for the TS PGECET will be finished.

After submitting, download and print a copy.

Also Read | TS ECET Admit Card 2022 released; here's how to download, other details

The TS PGECET 2022 hall ticket will also be available soon. Please keep in mind that this PGECET application number will be needed later to download this hall ticket. As a result, please keep it safe. The TS PGECET test will be held between July 29 and August 1, 2022. Everyone who has enrolled for this paper is urged to keep an eye on the official website for the most recent exam changes.