    NEET 2022: Extra time to be given this year; know reporting time and other details

    NEET 2022 is set to take place on July 17, and while calls to postpone the test continue, officials are ready to hold the year's largest admission exam. NEET 2022 will be held in 546 locations across the country, as well as 14 places outside of India.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 6:44 PM IST

    With only 10 days until the medical entrance exam, students are focused on last preparations. When the stakes are as high as NEET 2022, how one writes the test is just as important as the academics. With over 18 lakh students enrolling for medical entrance examinations this year, the number of applications has hit a record high.

    NEET 2022 is set to take place on July 17, and while calls to postpone the test continue, officials are ready to hold the year's largest admission exam. NEET 2022 will be held in 546 locations across the country, as well as 14 places outside of India. The exam will be from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

    Students will be granted an extra 20 minutes for the exam this year. According to experts, this extra time might be a game changer. The exam was stressful since pupils only had one minute to answer each question. Getting 20 minutes additional without raising the amount of questions affects the fundamental structure of the question paper in this case.

    Students are required to report no later than 1:30 PM, according to NTA guidelines. If a student is wearing religious dress that is not permitted, or if they wish to wear jewellery, they must report at least two hours in advance to ensure adequate frisking.

    Candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination centre after 1:30 p.m., according to the NTA. Seating will be available at 1:15 PM, and all instructions will be presented between 1:20 and 1:45 PM. The exam will take place from 2pm  to 5:20 PM. When arriving at the test venue, students must bear the time distribution in mind.

    Students should be informed that the NEET UG 2022 examination will cover four subjects: physics, chemistry, botany, and zoology. They must be informed that the 50 questions in each topic will be divided into two portions (A and B).

    The time allocation, as well as other rules, will be included on the admission card. The NEET admit card will be made accessible shortly at neet.nta.ac.in. Meanwhile, the NTA has issued the city notification slip.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 6:44 PM IST
