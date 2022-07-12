Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SLAT 2022: Symbiosis University to announce results today; know time and how to check scores

    On July 3, Symbiosis University held the SLAT 2022 admission exam online in a test-centered approach. The SLAT 2022 scorecard includes information on the candidate's sectional and overall scores, as well as their provisional qualifying status.

    SLAT 2022
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 12, 2022, 10:15 AM IST

    Symbiosis International University will release the results of the SLAT test 2022 on July 12 at 5 PM. The Symbiosis International University (SIU) in Pune will publish the SLAT 2022 results on its official website, set-test.org. The SLAT 2022 results will be released in the form of scorecards. Candidates who have taken the university-level test can access their Symbiosis Law Admission Test results by logging in using their registration ID and password.

    Candidates who pass Symbiosis University's SLAT exam will be shortlisted for the writing ability test (WAT) and personal interaction (PI) rounds, which will be held independently by each participating law school. Four law schools accept SLAT test results and provide around 1,080 places in 5-year integrated LLB programmes.

    "SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 Score Card will be available for download on 12th July 2022 from 5:00 pm onwards,” reads the official statement.

    Here's how to check your scores:

    • Set-test.org is the official website.
    • Click the SLAT 2022 Result link on the homepage.
    • Enter your login information and click the Submit button.
    • Examine and save the outcome
    • Make a copy for future reference.

