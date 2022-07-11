Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS CPGET 2022 correction window reopens today; know how to edit your form

    Aspirants who have already submitted their TS CPGET 2022 application form may make adjustments or amendments during this time frame. Students must log in using their credentials to the official website, cpget.tsche.ac.in, and make the necessary modifications.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

    Osmania University in Hyderabad will begin the application correction session for the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2022 on July 11. Aspirants who have already submitted their TS CPGET 2022 application form may make adjustments or amendments during this time frame. Students must log in using their credentials to the official website, cpget.tsche.ac.in, and make the necessary modifications. Candidates can make changes to their CPGET application forms at cpget.tsche.ac.in. The instructions and a link to modify forms are provided below.

    Here's how to edit TS CPGET 2022 form

    • cpget.tsche.ac.in is the official webpage.
    • On the homepage, click the "TS CPGET 2022 Application Correction Window" link.
    • Enter your login information.
    • Changes must be made before the form can be submitted.
    • Download and print the TS CPGET 2022 Application Form for future reference.

    Also Read | CUET PG 2022: July 11 is last date for payment of application fee; here's how you can pay last minute

    In the event of a mistake, the TS CPGET Edit Window 2022 will allow applicants to make minimal but required adjustments to their applications. Candidates should be aware that the modifications they have made to their CPGET applications will be deemed final, and no more opportunities will be provided. As a result, it is recommended that all details be double-checked before submitting the TS CPGET applications. The deadline for modifications is July 15, 2022, according to the programme. Candidates can follow the step-by-step instructions below to modify their application forms.

    Candidates should be aware that Osmania University has not yet released the TS CPGET 2022 test date. As a result, the CPGET hall ticket release date has yet to be announced.

    Also Read | CUET UG 2022: NTA likely to release exam city slips from today, admit cards to be out soon

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 1:00 PM IST
