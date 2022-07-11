Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET UG 2022: Admit card to be released on July 12; know time, other details

    The NEET-UG examination will be held on July 17, 2022, on Sunday. Students must bring their admit cards to the examination centres. 
     

    NEET UG 2022: Admit card to be released on July 12; know time, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 6:33 PM IST

    The notice for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test, NEET Admit Card 2022, has been released. Admit cards notice have been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Following the same, NEET UG admit cards will be available on neet.nta.nic.in on Tuesday, July 12 at 11 am. Candidates who have registered must download the application from the official website link.

    The NEET-UG examination will be held on July 17, 2022, on Sunday. Students must bring their admit cards to the examination centres. Candidates who do not have admit cards will not be permitted to enter the exam hall under any circumstances.

    The exam is scheduled for July 17 from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm. The paper will be administered offline in 497 Indian cities and 14 cities outside India. The undergraduate medical and dental entrance examination has attracted a total of 18,72,341 candidates.

    If a candidate has trouble downloading the NEET (UG) - 2022 admit card along with the undertaking, NTA advised calling 011-40759000 or sending an email to neet@nta.ac.in.

    The NTA has already distributed the NEET 2022 UG exam city intimation slips. "Several complaints about Exam City Change have been filed to NTA.  Those representations have been reviewed, and their Examination City has been changed wherever feasible and possible," according to an NTA statement confirming the NEET admit card release date and time.

    Learn how to download the NEET UG 2022 admit card:
    1) Go to the official website, neet.nta.ac.in
    2) The Admit Card download link will be posted in the notice area once it is available
    3) Key in the required credentials
    4) Download the admit card and save
    5) Take a printout

    Also Read: NEET UG 2022: From dress code to documents required for exam day; know it all here

    Also Read: NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released; know how to download, other instructions and more

    Also Read:  NEET 2022: Extra time to be given this year; know reporting time and other details

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2022, 6:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TS PGCET 2022: Deadline to apply without late fee extended; know details here -adt

    TS PGCET 2022: Deadline to apply without late fee extended; know details here

    JEE-Main Session 1 results announced: 14 get perfect score, maximum from Telangana - adt

    JEE-Main Session 1 results announced: 14 get perfect score, maximum from Telangana

    Delhis electricity prices likely to increase; PPAC charges increase by 4% beginning today - adt

    Delhi's electricity prices likely to increase; PPAC charges increase by 4% beginning today

    Want to apply for top government job? Check entire list of openings, application deadline and more - adt

    Want to apply for top government job? Check entire list of openings, application deadline and more

    TS CPGET 2022 correction window reopens today know how to edit your form gcw

    TS CPGET 2022 correction window reopens today; know how to edit your form

    Recent Stories

    Shiva Rajkumar birthday: No celebrations for Sandalwood star this year RBA

    Shiva Rajkumar birthday: No celebrations for Sandalwood star this year

    NCPCR seeks FIR against Sena's Aaditya Thackeray over using minors in 'Save Aarey' protest - adt

    NCPCR seeks FIR against Sena's Aaditya Thackeray over using minors in 'Save Aarey' protest

    Manchester United is planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season - Erik ten Hag affirms Portuguese not for sale-ayh

    'We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season' - Erik ten Hag affirms Portuguese not for sale

    Why makes the 16,000 kg national emblem over new Parliament unique?

    Why is the 16,000 kg national emblem over new Parliament unique?

    Liger Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday show their dance moves in Akdi Pakdi, Watch RBA

    Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday show their dance moves in Akdi Pakdi, Watch

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon
    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    27 passengers in an autorickshaw in UP; cops stunned

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon