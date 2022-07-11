NEET UG 2022: Admit card to be released on July 12; know time, other details

The NEET-UG examination will be held on July 17, 2022, on Sunday. Students must bring their admit cards to the examination centres.

The notice for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test, NEET Admit Card 2022, has been released. Admit cards notice have been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Following the same, NEET UG admit cards will be available on neet.nta.nic.in on Tuesday, July 12 at 11 am. Candidates who have registered must download the application from the official website link.

The NEET-UG examination will be held on July 17, 2022, on Sunday. Students must bring their admit cards to the examination centres. Candidates who do not have admit cards will not be permitted to enter the exam hall under any circumstances.

The exam is scheduled for July 17 from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm. The paper will be administered offline in 497 Indian cities and 14 cities outside India. The undergraduate medical and dental entrance examination has attracted a total of 18,72,341 candidates.

If a candidate has trouble downloading the NEET (UG) - 2022 admit card along with the undertaking, NTA advised calling 011-40759000 or sending an email to neet@nta.ac.in.

The NTA has already distributed the NEET 2022 UG exam city intimation slips. "Several complaints about Exam City Change have been filed to NTA. Those representations have been reviewed, and their Examination City has been changed wherever feasible and possible," according to an NTA statement confirming the NEET admit card release date and time.

Learn how to download the NEET UG 2022 admit card:

1) Go to the official website, neet.nta.ac.in

2) The Admit Card download link will be posted in the notice area once it is available

3) Key in the required credentials

4) Download the admit card and save

5) Take a printout

Also Read: NEET UG 2022: From dress code to documents required for exam day; know it all here

Also Read: NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released; know how to download, other instructions and more

Also Read: NEET 2022: Extra time to be given this year; know reporting time and other details