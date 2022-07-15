Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    REET 2022: Exam city slip issued, admit card to be out soon; here's how to download

    Candidates must provide their registration number, date of birth, and a captcha to verify the allotment of their Center. The exam centre slip will then be shown on the screen for applicants to access. The download link for the exam centre slip is now accessible.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 4:22 PM IST

    The REET 2022 Exam centre slips have been issued by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. Candidates who will take the REET Exam 2022 can verify their exam centre allocation on the website, reetbser2022.in. Candidates should be aware that the REET Admit Card 2022 will most likely be published in the next days. When the admission cards are available for download, the link will be activated. The REET Exam 2022 will be held on July 23, 2022 and July 24, 2022.

    There will be thousands of applicants taking the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, or REET. There will be two levels of exams: level 1 for elementary students and level 2 for upper primary students. Those who pass the REET Exam in 2022 will be able to apply for teaching positions in any school. The REET Admit Card 2022 has been delayed and will be available in a few days.

    Here's how to download it

    • Visit reetbser2022.in for more information.
    • Then, on the webpage, click on Advance Information for Exam Center City Allotment.
    • Enter the requested information: registration number, date of birth, and captcha.
    • Select the Next option.
    • The examination city centre will display on the screen.
    • Make a copy and save it.

