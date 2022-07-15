Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPSC CAPF 2022: Admit card released; step-by-step guide to download

    The UPSC CAPF admit card is now available on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in.
     

    UPSC CAPF 2022: Admit card released; step-by-step guide to download - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 15, 2022, 4:01 PM IST

    The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, will hold the CAPF examination on August 7, 2022. The UPSC CAPF admit card is now available on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in.

    The link for candidates to check and download their central armed police forces admit cards is now activated. Candidates should be aware that to download the admit card, they must first enter their login credentials, which include their registration number, date of birth, and any other information requested.

    All candidates must double-check their admit cards after downloading them to avoid discrepancies. The admit card includes important information such as your name, roll number, registration number, exam date, location, and time. The admit card will also include a set of guidelines, which you must carefully read.

    The exam is set to take place on August 7, 2022, in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, and Paper 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

    Candidates must have their hall tickets with them on the day of the examination; if they do not, they will be denied access to the examination. Everyone must ensure that the admit card is kept safe.

    Know how to download UPSC CAPF Admit Card: 

    1) Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in

    2) Click on the admit card section

    3) Click on the e-admit card

    4) Enter the credentials

    5) Download and print a copy

    Candidates can check the website for the latest information on UPSC CAPF Exam details, results, etc.

    Also Read: Under 'Super IAS 40' programme, Mizoram govt to fund coaching for UPSC civil services

    Also Read: UPSC civil services prelims result out, over 13,000 declared successful; details here

    Also Read: UPSC NDA, NA 2 final result 2021 declared; direct link here, know steps to check results

     

     

     

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2022, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AP ECET 2022: Hall ticket release postponed; Know date, other details here - adt

    AP ECET 2022: Hall ticket release postponed; Know date, other details here

    TS LAWCET 2022: Hall tickets released; know how to download - adt

    TS LAWCET 2022: Hall tickets released; know how to download

    The Best Colleges in India 2022 Try getting an admission here gcw

    The Best Colleges in India 2022: Try getting an admission here

    NIRF Ranking 2022 Miranda House best college IIT Madras best engineering college in India here s the list gcw

    NIRF Ranking 2022: Miranda House best college, IIT Madras best engineering college in India; here's the list

    GPSC Mains 2022 application notification out; know website, other details here - adt

    GPSC Mains 2022 application notification out; know website, other details here

    Recent Stories

    16 year old Delhi girl gangraped in moving car in Vasant Vihar gcw

    16-year-old Delhi girl gangraped in moving car in Vasant Vihar

    football laliga No more signings for Real Madrid confirms Carlo Ancelotti reveals Eden Hazard role for next season snt

    No more signings for Real Madrid, confirms Ancelotti; reveals Hazard's role for next season

    Why cant Supreme Court start at 9 am if children can go to school at 7 am asks Justice Lalit gcw

    Why can't Supreme Court start at 9 am if children can go to school at 7 am: Justice Lalit

    4 Smart Tips to Enhance Your Personal Loan Eligibility-snt

    4 Smart Tips to Enhance Your Personal Loan Eligibility

    Man creates lipstick with used syringes; unique process stuns netizens - gps

    Man creates lipstick with used syringes; unique process stuns netizens

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon
    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes momos in Darjeeling

    Video: Mamata makes 'momos' in Darjeeling

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon