UPSC CAPF 2022: Admit card released; step-by-step guide to download

The UPSC CAPF admit card is now available on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, will hold the CAPF examination on August 7, 2022. The UPSC CAPF admit card is now available on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in.

The link for candidates to check and download their central armed police forces admit cards is now activated. Candidates should be aware that to download the admit card, they must first enter their login credentials, which include their registration number, date of birth, and any other information requested.

All candidates must double-check their admit cards after downloading them to avoid discrepancies. The admit card includes important information such as your name, roll number, registration number, exam date, location, and time. The admit card will also include a set of guidelines, which you must carefully read.

The exam is set to take place on August 7, 2022, in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, and Paper 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates must have their hall tickets with them on the day of the examination; if they do not, they will be denied access to the examination. Everyone must ensure that the admit card is kept safe.

Know how to download UPSC CAPF Admit Card:

1) Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in

2) Click on the admit card section

3) Click on the e-admit card

4) Enter the credentials

5) Download and print a copy

Candidates can check the website for the latest information on UPSC CAPF Exam details, results, etc.

Also Read: Under 'Super IAS 40' programme, Mizoram govt to fund coaching for UPSC civil services

Also Read: UPSC civil services prelims result out, over 13,000 declared successful; details here

Also Read: UPSC NDA, NA 2 final result 2021 declared; direct link here, know steps to check results