Puducherry, Karaikal schools to remain closed on March 7 due to Masi Magam festival

"It is informed that 07.03.2023 (Tuesday) is declared a holiday for all Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on account of the Masi Magam Festival," reads the official release from the Puducherry government. The HSC Public Practical Examinations will be held as scheduled.

Joint Director of Puducherry School Education Department, V G Sivakami, said many people break their fast and visit their ancestral temples to offer Pongal and pay respects on this day. On Masi Magamana, only government and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal will be granted a local holiday.

Many processional deities from temples in the Union Territory and Tamil Nadu would be installed on the seashore in Vaithikuppam coastal village for 'theerthavari' (ceremonial bathing). The festival is held on a full moon day during the Tamil month of Maasi (February-March). The annual festival is held when Jupiter enters the constellation of Leo, which occurs once every twelve years. The festival is also associated with a purification ritual to achieve salvation and is a significant event in Tamil Hindu culture.

