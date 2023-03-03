TS PGECET 2023: Registration process commences at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; know fees, steps to apply

TS PGECET 2023: The registration link can be found on the TS PGECET 2023 official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates seeking admission can apply online until April 30, 2023, with no late fees. Also, applicants can change their application forms between May 5 and May 4.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) commenced the online registration for the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) on Friday, March 3. The registration link can be found on the TS PGECET 2023 official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates seeking admission can apply online until April 30, 2023, with no late fees.

Applicants can also change their application forms between May 5 and 4. Furthermore, students can register for the TS EAMCET 2023 online until May 24 for an additional late fee.

TS PGECET 2023: Know how to register

Before applying, candidates should review the eligibility requirements. Candidates must keep the required documents handy when filling out the TS PGECET application form to avoid any last-minute rush. To apply for the TS PGECET, follow the steps outlined below.

1) Go to the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

2) Click on the TS PGECET registration link

3) On a new page, pay the prescribed application fee

4) Fill out the form and upload the required documents

5) Submit the online form and take print if needed

The TS EAMCET is conducted for admission to first-year postgraduate engineering courses. The examination will be held from May 29 to June 1, 2023.

Only online applications for the TS PGECET 2023 will be accepted. The registration fee is Rs 1,100 for candidates in the General category and Rs 600 for candidates in the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Person with Disability categories. The fee is payable by credit card, debit card, net banking, TS online, or AP online. The TS PGECET 2023 will be held in two regional centres in Telangana, Hyderabad, and Warangal.

According to AICTE, the eligibility criterion for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy candidates must obtain 50 per cent in the qualifying examination. It is, however, 45 per cent for students in the reserved category. Furthermore, the qualifying degree (Professional courses) obtained through distance mode must be approved by AICTE / Distance Education Council (DEC). Candidates must also meet local/non-local status requirements to be considered for the TS PGECET application.

